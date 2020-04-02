Ball & Manager purchase Illawarra Hawks

The Ball family has been in the spotlight for a minute now, in large part is because of how they have revolutionized the game, breaking so many patterns and stereotypes ballers have always followed.

This time was LaMelo's turn, who has oficially purchased alongside his Manager, Jermaine Jackson, the Illawarra Hawks franchise from the National Basketball League in Australia. 'Melo' played for the Hawks this past season and is now projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The youngest of the Ball brothers hopes to use the purchase as an avenue to connect with his many young fans who supported him in his time in Australia and to give back to the basketball community, Jermaine Jackson told ESPN.

Earlier this year, LaMelo donated a month of his NBL salary to the victims of the Australian bushfire.

Ball's manager also stated what the meaning of ownership is for LaMelo, and how his father, LaVar got him into it.

"That's how he was raised by his family. People have a perception of his father, but he has a heart of gold and it trickles down to his kids. His father didn't take him on a traditional route. He started his own sneaker company, Big Baller Brand. We've always talked about ownership. Melo wants kids to think big, especially in times like this."

From dropping out of high school during his junior year to play professionally in Lithuania, to now owning a team at only 18 years of age, there's no doubt LaMelo is breaking schemes, and changing the game.