Tucker to Milwaukee

The Houston Rockets are becoming sellers this season, and as they're destined to not make the playoffs, the Rockets have traded one o their most important players over the last couple of years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets have traded PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

This means Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's first round pick unless it falls 1-9.

The Bucks are also trading forward Torrey Craig to Phoenix.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

PJ Tucker, who has played in some big playoff games over the years, is a major pick-up for Milwaukee, as they try to end the drought and make the NBA Finals.

During his 3 and a half year run with the Rockets, Tucker became a consistent starter, averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

This season has not been the best for the 35 year-old, as he is posting career lows in points per game (4.4), field goal percentage (36.6%) and 3-point percentage (31.4%).