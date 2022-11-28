Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings live game, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings of November 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 6:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (November 29) on NBA League Pass

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 25.1 points per game in 17 games played, with an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of DeAndre Ayton stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 16.2 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 28.9 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

0- Torrey Craig

1- Devin Booker

15- Cameron Payne

22- DeAndre Ayton

25- Mikal Bridges

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. The season is going a little uncomfortably, they also accumulate two losses and will have to work to move up steps in the standings. Currently, with a percentage of .556, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns comes from winning a very complex game against Utah Jazz. The season is going with very good numbers for this team that has accumulated four winning games and aspires to complete this one to continue to hold on to the top. Currently, with a percentage of .684, they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,608 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
