Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the latest information coming out of the Paycom Center.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder?
If you want to watch the game Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder live you can follow it on TV through NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Watch out for this player on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gilgeous Alexander is the fifth with the fifth best scoring average with 31.8 points, in addition to an average of 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He was the best in Oklahoma's last game with 29 points, three rebounds and three assists, although he did not avoid the loss against the Toronto Raptors.
Watch out for this player on the Phoenix Suns.
Deandre Ayton is the most outstanding of this team with an average this season 2022-23 of 18'3 points, 10'1 rebounds and 1'8 assists. In his last game he scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
How are the Oklahoma City Thunder coming along?
They are coming off a loss in their last game against the Toronto Raptors that snapped a three-game winning streak. They have won six of their last eight games. They are ninth in the Western Conference with 34 wins and 36 losses and third in the Northeast Division.
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a 116-113 win over the Orlando Magic in their last game. They have won only one of their last four games. Right now in the Western Conference standings they are fourth with 38 wins and 32 losses and second in the Pacific Division.
Background
These two teams have already met twice during this 2023 where both times the Phoenix Suns have won. Of the last eight meetings, seven times the Phoenix Suns have won, while only one has been won by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Venue: The game will be played at the Paycom Center, a stadium that was inaugurated in June 2002 and has a capacity of 18203 spectators.
Preview of the match
Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder to meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.