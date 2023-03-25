Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota TimberwolvesOklahoma City Thunder will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 25)
Mexico: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the players to watch out for in Oklahoma City Thunder is Shai Gilgeus-Alexander, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 31 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the most outstanding players in the Los Angeles Lakers is Anthony David, the 30-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 27 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 1, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Los Angeles Lakers managed to win by a score of 123 points against 117 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
The player who scored the most points for the Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Dennis Schroder with 26, while the player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Jalen Williams with 24.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have won two. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers who have scored 595 points compared to 563 for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder has had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 73 games, they won 36 and lost 37.
San Antonio Spurs 90 - 102 Oklahoma City Thunder
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 121 - 107 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 128 - 111 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 - 120 Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Clippers 100 - 101 Oklahoma City Thunder
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 73 games, they have won 36 and lost 37.
New Orleans Pelicans 108 - 123 Los Angeles Lakers
- Last five games
Houston Rockets 114 - 110 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 110 - 111 Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers 111 - 105 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers 122 - 111 Phoenix Suns
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in Los Angeles (United States), the stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for 19,100 spectators approximately.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
