Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Phoenix Suns

5:00 PM15 minutes ago

Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Denver NuggetsLive Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets live, as well as the latest information from Footprint Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:55 PM20 minutes ago

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets match live on TV and online?

The match Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
4:50 PM25 minutes ago

What time is Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets?

This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 1)
Mexico: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
4:45 PM30 minutes ago

Key player at Denver Nuggets

One of the players to watch out for in Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, the 28-year-old Serbian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
4:40 PM35 minutes ago

Key player at Phoenix Suns

One of the most outstanding players in Phoenix Suns is Devin Booker, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 29 points.
4:35 PM40 minutes ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 11, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 126 points against 97 for Phoenix Suns.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Nikola Jokic with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Torrey Craig with 16.
4:30 PMan hour ago

History Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won three while Phoenix Suns have won two, in the total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 595 points against 563 of Phoenix Suns.
4:25 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets has had a very good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 75 games, winning 51 and losing 25.
  • Last five games

New York Knicks 116 - 110 Denver Nuggets
Brooklyn Nets 102 - 108 Denver Nuggets
Washington Wizards 104 - 118 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 129 - 106 Milwaukee Bucks
Denver Nuggets 116 - 111 Philadelphia 76ers

4:20 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 76 games, they won 41 and lost 35.
  • Last five games

Los Angeles Laker 122 - 111 Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings 135 - 127 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 125 - 105 Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz 103 - 117 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 107 - 100 Minnesota Timberwolves

4:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Footprint Center Stadium

The match between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), the stadium is where the Phoenix Suns team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 18,450 spectators.
Image: seatgeek.com
Image: seatgeek.com
4:10 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
