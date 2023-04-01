Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets match live on TV and online?
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets?
This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 1)
Mexico: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Denver Nuggets
One of the players to watch out for in Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, the 28-year-old Serbian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the most outstanding players in Phoenix Suns is Devin Booker, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 29 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 11, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 126 points against 97 for Phoenix Suns.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Nikola Jokic with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Torrey Craig with 16.
History Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won three while Phoenix Suns have won two, in the total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 595 points against 563 of Phoenix Suns.
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has had a very good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 75 games, winning 51 and losing 25.
- Last five games
Brooklyn Nets 102 - 108 Denver Nuggets
Washington Wizards 104 - 118 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 129 - 106 Milwaukee Bucks
Denver Nuggets 116 - 111 Philadelphia 76ers
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 76 games, they won 41 and lost 35.
- Last five games
Sacramento Kings 135 - 127 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 125 - 105 Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz 103 - 117 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 107 - 100 Minnesota Timberwolves
The match will be played at the Footprint Center Stadium
The match between Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), the stadium is where the Phoenix Suns team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 18,450 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
