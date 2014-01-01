VAVEL USA Fiesta Bowl Preview

S teven Patrick-

The Big 12 Champs, the Baylor Bears, bring in possibly the most versatile offense of any other BCS team into the Party Bowl. The 15th ranked UCF squad will have their hands full on defense. The only way UCF pulls this game out is if they can keep their offense's pace with Bryce Petty and Co.

Prediction: 52-35 Baylor

Sean DiSesa-

The Fiesta Bowl has a history of high scores - 16 of the past 20 winner have scored more than 30 points. That's a stat that should bring smiles to the faces of the Baylor Bears, a team that averaged 53.3 points per game in 2013. The Bears do face a relative unknown in the UCF Golden Knights, but Central Florida does possess an NFL-caliber quarterback in Blake Bortles. It's an intriguing matchup, but Baylor does have the firepower to make this into a blowout. They should be able to at least win this by a touchdown.

Prediction: 37-24 Baylor

Matthew Dixon-

The Baylor Bears will put up their number one ranked defense against the Central Florida Golden Knights's 19th ranked defense. The best hope for Central Florida is to follow the Oklahoma State gameplan. In that game, Baylor only scored 17 points, and had 435 yards of offense (170 below their average). In addition, Bryce Petty did not look confortable with pressure in his face. It appears that Baylor addressed the concerns stemming from the Oklahoma State game, as noted by their back-to-back wins to end the season. Let's go with Baylor to win, in a blowout.

Prediction: 45-24 Baylor

Ben Anderson-

Yabba Dabba Doo. Central Florida is gonna be FIRED UP to send head coach George O'Leary out with a BCS Bowl win. They have a magnificent monster of an offense, with Blake Bortles at quarterback, and an exceptionally underrated running back by the name of Storm Johnson. Johnson has ripped up Louisville, Penn State, and South Carolina on the year. No one seems to remember that UCF came down to the wire with South Carolina, and really had the Gamecocks by the neck. I say UCF wins in the upset.

Prediction: 34-25 UCF

