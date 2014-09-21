Gamecocks Rally From 14 Down, Spurrier Gets Win Number 202

The Gamecocks (3-1, 2-1 SEC) started off Saturday's game against Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-2 SEC) playing catch up as they found themselves down by 14 in the first quarter, but ended up beating Vanderbilt 48-34. South Carolina ended up getting things going by scoring 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, which was part of 24 straight points which gave them the lead for good, beating Vanderbilt for the 6th straight time.

Darrius Simms from Vanderbilt tied an NCAA record with two kick returns for touchdown in a single game which has been the 18th time that has happened and is the first since 2012. His first kickoff return for touchdown was for 91 yards on the first play of the game and his second was for 100 yards, which he got in the second half to pull them close with a score of 24-21.

Vanderbilt started strong with two quick scores, but not without sacrifice. Their starting quarterback, Patton Robinette, left the game with just under a minute left in the first quarter with an apparent head injury, which brought in true freshman Wade Freebeck to lead the team. Freebeck finished the game going 11-20 for 168 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson threw for 237 yards with three passing touchdowns, and he ran for another touchdown but is still upset with the overall performance of the night.

"We can't play like that," Thompson said after the game. "we have to sharpen up every facet of the game. we come in here and play sloppy. It was a sloppy game. Hard to look as a fan I'm sure. But we did get the win. you appreciate wins, especially road wins in the SEC, but we have to sharpen up."

Thompson also said he probably has not seen Spurrier this upset over a win.

"Don't know if a teams ever given up two kick off returns for a touchdown and came back to win, " Spurrier spouts off at the end of the game. "It's embarrassing, sometimes the way we play, it really is, and I'm the head coach of this group. We do a lot of stupid stuff but somehow or another we keep winning, but hopefully we can play a little smarter."

Spurrier now has 202 wins as an SEC Coach, which breaks the tie with Vince Dooley and putting him only second to Bear Bryant, who has a total of 292. He also got his 20th career win all-time against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina now leads the SEC East with two wins over SEC opponents. The Gamecocks head back home for a game against Missouri (3-1) next week.

Vanderbilt will travel up north to face Kentucky (1-2) next Saturday.