Iowa Hawkeyes - Minnesota Golden Gophers Live of 2014 NCAA College Football Scores

End of the Game - That will do it for this game folks. Be sure to join VAVEL throughout the rest of the day for some of the biggest games!! Yours truly will be back tonight to cover the Ohio State-Michigan State clash. Thank you and take care.

End of the Game - The player of the game would have to be Mitch Leidner. He was 10 of 13 for 138 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also ran for 77 yards on 11 carries.

End of the Game - Here are the final stats for the game:

End of the Game - The Floyd of Rosedale will reside in Minneapolis for the next year. It was a much deserved win for the Gophers as they were far superior in all facets of the game.

End of the Game - This game has ended, mercifully. Minnesota crushed Iowa 51-14.

Fourth Quarter (0:09 left) - Minnesota will just take a knee and end this game.

Fourth Quarter (0:14 left) - TOUCHDOWN IOWA!!!! Beathard hits Stone for the 24 yard touchdown and Iowa makes it 51-14.

Fourth Quarter (0:21 left) - The play stands, to no one's surprise.

Fourth Quarter (0:21 left) - Iowa is challenging the call on the field.

Fourth Quarter (0:21 left) - McCarron could not come up with the ball in the end zone.

Fourth Quarter (0:27 left) - Wadley breaks loose for a 21 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (1:03 left) - Wadley loses one yard and the Hawkeyes will got for it on fourth down.

Fourth Quarter (1:09 left) - Beathard is crushed as he throws and the pass goes incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (1:16 left) - Beathard hits Stone for 9 yards.

Fourth Quarter (1:38 left) - Wadley runs for 4 more and a first down.

Fourth Quarter (2:05 left) - Wadley picks up 7 more yards.

Fourth Quarter (2:29 left) - Wadley breaks a couple of tackles and busts a 16 yard run.

Fourth Quarter (2:37 left) - Iowa starts at their own 19 yard line after the punt.

Fourth Quarter (2:44 left) - The pass falls incomplete from third string quarterback Conor Rhoda.

Fourth Quarter (3:30 left) - A loss of one yard by Banham.

Fourth Quarter (4:03 left) - No gain on first down for Banham.

Fourth Quarter (4:13 left) - Minnesota will start at their own 38 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (4:43 left) - Beathard goes down with Elmore coming up with the sack. The defense is still playing lights out with a 44 point lead.

Fourth Quarter (5:23 left) - Beathard is crushed on the pass and finds Wadley - for a one yard loss. It has been that kind of day for Iowa.

Fourth Quarter (5:57 left) - Wadley picks up a yard on the first down carry.

Fourth Quarter (6:20 left) - Wadley picks up 12 yards on the carry and a first down.

Fourth Quarter (6:28 left) - Iowa finally downs it in the EZ and will start at their own 25 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (6:28 left) - THE FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!!!! Santoso converts from 35 yards out to make it 51-7.

Fourth Quarter (7:00 left) - No gain for the Gophers and they will attempt a 35 yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter (7:47 left) - Edwards is stopped for a loss of one yard. 3rd and 4 coming up for the Gophers.

Fourth Quarter (8:30 left) - Edwards breaks a tackle in the backfield and ends up gaining 7 yards. Nice strength by him.

Fourth Quarter (9:09 left) - Edwards with his speed again and gets to the outside for 8 yards and a first down to the 25 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (9:49 left) - Streveler keeps for 6 yards on second down.

Fourth Quarter (10:30 left) - Edwards is stopped for a one yard loss on first down.

Fourth Quarter (10:37 left) - Minnesota will start at the Iowa 38 yard line after the punt.

Fourth Quarter (10:44 left) - Beathard narrowly escapes the safety and his pass is incomplete. Another Iowa punt.

Fourth Quarter (11:18 left) - Beathard is sacked for a 6 yard loss.

Fourth Quarter (11:23 left) - Beathard comes in and overshoots his receiver.

Fourth Quarter (11:28 left) - Iowa had 76 yards on first drive. Last 8 possesions, just 48 yards. Ouch.

Fourth Quarter (11:28 left) - Another bad decision on the kickoff to take it out. Iowa will start at their own 8.

Fourth Quarter (11:34 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!!! Williams finished the drive standing up. 48-7 Gophers in a dominating performance after the XP was missed.

Fourth Quarter (12:15 left) - Williams is marked a nanometer short of the goal line.

Fourth Quarter (12:55 left) - Williams picks up 4 more yards on the first down carry.

Fourth Quarter (13:37 left) - R. Williams picks up 10 yards and a first down to the 8 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (14:19 left) - Streveler picks up 2 yards on first down.

Fourth Quarter (14:55 left) - Edwards shows a good burst to pick up 17 yards.

End of the Third Quarter - Stats after three quarters:

End of the Third Quarter - Rodrick Williams runs for 6 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (0:49 left) - Leidner finds a wide open Fruechte for a gain 24 yards.

Third Quarter (1:30 left) - Leidner keeps and is stopped for no gain.

Third Quarter (2:07 left) - Edwards picks up two yards on first down.

Third Quarter (2:12 left) - Minensota will start at their own 32 yard line after the punt.

Third Quarter (2:25 left) - Rudock is nearly picked and it will be another punt.

Third Quarter (2:31 left) - Rudocks pass is way too low and goes incomplete.

Third Quarter (2:55 left) - Rudock did get the first and Weisman runs for a 2 yard gain.

Third Quarter (3:19 left) - Rudock keeps for 7 yards and is close to a first down.

Third Quarter (3:44 left) - Rudock hits Duzey for only 2 yards.

Third Quarter (3:52 left) - Iowa will start at their own 10 yard line.

Third Quarter (4:38 left) - Cobb picks up 4 yards and the Gophers will punt.

Third Quarter (4:42 left) - Leidner goes deep for Williams, but it is too far. No great catch for Maxx this time.

Third Quarter (4:48 left) - Minnesota calls their second timeout.

Third Quarter (5:15 left) - Maye picks up only 1 yard on first down.

Third Quarter (5:48 left) - Leidner is back in and Cobb runs 5 yards for the first down. Streveler is coming back in now.

Third Quarter (6:30 left) - Streveler picks up another 7 yards to make it 3rd and 1.

Third Quarter (7:15 left) - Chris Streveler comes in at QB and picks up two yards on first down.

Third Quarter (7:20 left) - It was an11 yard return on the punt by James for Minnesota. It looked like a horse-collar at first, but the replay showed it was not.

Third Quarter (7:55 left) - Bullock gets 9 yards, but it will result in another punt for Iowa.

Third Quarter (8:30 left) - Rudock tries the screen but it is tracked down for a 3 yard loss.

Third Quarter (9:08 left) - Rudock is sacked for an 8 yard loss and Iowa is in shambles on offense right now.

Third Quarter (9:13 left) - The kickoff goes out of bounds and will put the ball at the 35 for Iowa.

Third Quarter (9:13 left) - Leidner has a career high in touchdown passes with 4 today. He is 9 of 11 for 114 yards as well. Great gameplan from the Gophers today.

Third Quarter (9:13 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!!! Leidner hits Williams from 3 yards out for the THIRD time today. All Minnesota since the opening TD drive by Iowa. The XP makes it 42-7.

Third Quarter (9:50 left) - Maye gets three yards down to the Iowa 3 yard line on the sweep. The Gophers are emphasizing that play right now.

Third Quarter (10:21 left) - Leidner fakes the sweep again to Maye and picks up 14 yards. This rushing attack is unstoppable right now.

Third Quarter (10:55 left) - Cobb picks up three yards and a first down.

Third Quarter (11:23 left) - Leidner hits Thomas for 4 yards to make it 3rd and 2.

Third Quarter (11:31 left) - Minnesota takes a timeout.

Third Quarter (12:02 left) - Maye gets 4 more yards on the sweep.

Third Quarter (12:30 left) - Cobb picks up 5 yards for another first down. All Minnesota at the point of attack today.

Third Quarter (13:08 left) - Leidner fakes the handoff to Cobb, who got crushed on the fake. Leidner picks up 5 yards to make it 3rd and 1.

Third Quarter (13:47 left) - Maye picks up 4 yards on the jet sweep.

Third Quarter (14:22 left) - Leidner fakes the sweep to Maye and picks up 20 yards to the Iowa 47.

Third Quarter (14:55 left) - Cobb picks up 7 more yards on his first carry of the third quarter.

Third Quarter (15:00 left) - Minnesota will start at their own 25 after a touchback.

End of the Second Quarter - Minnesota really blew this game open in the second quarter with their stifling defense and causing turnovers. They have been far more efficient than Iowa with the ball.

End of the Second Quarter - Here are the stats after the 30 minutes:

End of the Second Quarter - The field goal is no good but Minnesota will take a 35-7 lead into the break.

Second Quarter (0:04 left) - Minnesota calls their last timeout and will go for a 45 yard field goal try.

Second Quarter (0:13 left) - The Gophers run the ball with Cobb for a 2 yard gain to the 28 yard line.

Second Quarter (0:19 left) - FUMBLE!!! MINNESOTA RECOVERS!!!!! Wadley loses the ball as he was going to the ground and the Gophers recover.

Second Quarter (0:26 left) - Iowa will start at their 25 yard line.

Second Quarter (0:31 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!! Williams catches his second of the day to make it 35-7. They reviewed the play, but it will stand. Great footwork by Williams yet again.

Second Quarter (0:35 left) - Maye picks up 5 yards on first and goal for his third straight run. Minnesota calls their second timeout.

Second Quarter (0:42 left) - Iowa calls their second timeout.

Second Quarter (0:42 left) - Maye picks up 10 yards. Minnesota is down to the Iowa 10.

Second Quarter (1:01 left) - Maye picks up 13 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (1:07 left) - Gophers are called for a false start and then Leidner picks up the first with a 17 yard run. All Gophers right now.

Second Quarter (2:07 left) - Edwards picks up 2 yards.

Second Quarter (2:45 left) - Leidner picks up 7 yards on the keeper.

Second Quarter (2:53 left) - Minnesota will start at their own 47 yard line.

Second Quarter (3:03 left) - Rudock overthrows Smith and it will be another punt for Iowa

Second Quarter (3:09 left) - Rudock tries to hit Martin-Manley, but it is dropped.

Second Quarter (3:40 left) - Weisman picks up 2 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (3:45 left) - Parker stumbles on the return and Iowa starts at their 13.

Second Quarter (3:51 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!!! Cobb stiff arms a defender and bursts outside for the 6 yard score.

Second Quarter (4:22 left) - Leidner hits Thomas for a 5 yard gain.

Second Quarter (4:36 left) - Leidner bobbles the snap and manages to get enough of a push for a first down.

Second Quarter (4:41 left) - Minnesota and Iowa are both taking timeouts.

Second Quarter (5:20 left) - Leidner tries to power his way for the first down but is about a half-yard short.

Second Quarter (6:00 left) - Maye picks up only 3 yards on the sweep. Much better job by Iowa on that play.

Second Quarter (6:31 left) - Cobb picks up 5 yards.

Second Quarter (6:36 left) - FUMBLE!!!! MINNESOTA RECOVERS!!! Rudock is hit and the ball falls out of his hand with the Gophers recovering.

Second Quarter (6:43 left) - Iowa gets out to their 25 yard line on the kickoff.

Second Quarter (6:49 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!!!! Leidner hit Williams for the touchdown from 9 yards out. It is now 21-7.

Second Quarter (7:28 left) - Cobb is stopped for no gain on first and goal.

Second Quarter (7:54 left) - Cobb has a big hole up the middle for a n11 yard gain.

Second Quarter (8:18 left) - Cobb picks up 3 yards.

Second Quarter (8:42 left) - The play has been reversed!! Williams did very well to drag his foot and complete the catch. The Gophers are down to the Iowa 23 yard line after a 25 yard gain.

Second Quarter (8:42 left) - They are reviewing the play to see if he made the catch.

Second Quarter (8:42 left) - Leidner tries to hit Williams on the sideline but it is a bit too far for him.

Second Quarter (8:48 left) - Leidner throws the ball away on the roll out. 3rd and 7 up next.

Second Quarter (9:28 left) - Kirkwood comes in and picks up 3 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (9:59 left) - Leidner connects with Maye for a 13 yard gain to move the sticks.

Second Quarter (10:38 left) - Cobb turns it up field for a 3 yard gain.

Second Quarter (11:15 left) - Leidner is stopped for no gain.

Second Quarter (11:24 left) - James gets the ball at his own 30 for the Gophers.

Second Quarter (11:57 left) - Smith gets the ball for a four yard gain but is immediately tackled at that point to force a punt.

Second Quarter (12:20 left) - Rudock hits Weisman on the check down for two yards. Iowa is called for an ineligibe man down field, but Minnesota declines the penalty.

Second Quarter (12:55 left) - Weisman picks up one yard on first down.

Second Quarter (12:59 left) - A touchback for Iowa to start their drive.

Second Quarter (12:59 left) - 14-7 Minnesota after the extra point goes through.

Second Quarter (12:59 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!!! Leidner goes up top to Donovahn Jones for the 44 yard touchdown. It appeared the knee was down before the ball got over the plane, but the ref ruled otherwise.

Second Quarter (13:06 left) - The punt goes only 14 yards after it is partially blocked!

Second Quarter (13:15 left) - Rudock is hit as he throws and the pass falls incomplete. Iowa to punt.

Second Quarter (13:50 left) - Weisman picks up one yard on secon down.

Second Quarter (14:30 left) - Another 4 yards for Weisman on first down.

Second Quarter (14:54 left) - Weisman is stopped after a two yard gain, but he got a first down.

End of the First Quarter - Here are the stats after the first 15 minutes:

End of the First Quarter - The first quarter ends with Parker picking up 8 yards on first down.

First Quarter (0:10 left) - Minnesota opts to punt and Iowa will begin at their own 14 yard line.

First Quarter (0:55 left) - Leidner tries to get the first down on his second effort but is a yard short.

First Quarter (1:33 left) - Leidner hits his tight end Maxx Williams for a 4 yard gain.

First Quarter (2:10 left) - Cobb picks up 3 yards on first down.

First Quarter (2:17 left) - INTERCEPTION!!! Rudock's pass is behind Martin-Manley and Boddy-Calhoun picks it off at the Minnesota 45 yard line.

First Quarter (2:51 left) - Rudock his Martin-Manley for a 5 yard gain and another third down conversion.

First Quarter (3:31 left) - Weisman picks up two more and it will be 3rd and 3 for Iowa at the 25 yard line.

First Quarter (4:07 left) - Weisman picks up 5 yards on the delayed handoff.

First Quarter (4:39 left) - Iowa improves to 4 of 4 on third down with Rudock's 11 yard pass to Bullock on the screen.

First Quarter (5:22 left) - Weisman is stopped for no gain on second down.

First Quarter (5:28 left) - Back to the air for Iowa and the pass is batted down by the line.

First Quarter (5:33 left) - The kickoff was bobbled and it will result in Iowa starting at their own 6 yard line.

First Quarter (5:38 left) - The XP is good. Iowa will need to look out for that end around/jet sweep by Maye. It was effective on the first drive for the Gophers.

First Quarter (5:38 left) - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!!! Maye gets the ball again on the end around and he runs it in for the score from 9 yards out.

First Quarter (6:05 left) - Cobb picks up two yards on the carry.

First Quarter (6:52 left) - Leidner keeps the ball and makes a couple of nice moves to move the chains again! 8 yards on the run.

First Quarter (6:57 left) - Leidner scrambles and throws the ball to a receiver who is out of bounds. Big 3rd down for Minnesota here.

First Quarter (7:35 left) - Leidner keeps on the option and picks up three yards.

First Quarter (8:03 left) - Cobb picks up three more and a first down.

First Quarter (8:37 left) - Cobb picks up 9 yards on first down and Minnesota is responding well to Iowa's TD.

First Quarter (9:02 left) - Maye picks up 12 on the end around and 15 more yards are tacked on for a late hit by Iowa.

First Quarter (9:08 left) - Minnesota will start at the 35 yard line after a short kick. That is to be expected on this windy day.

First Quarter (9:13 left) - The XP is up and good to make it 7-0 Iowa.

First Quarter (9:13 left) - TOUCHDOWN IOWA!!! Third time is the charm for Weisman at the goal line as he bulls his way in for the score.

First Quarter (9:50 left) - Weisman is stopped at the one yard line again.

First Quarter (10:24 left) - Weisman picks up a yard on first and goal.

First Quarter (10:30 left) - Rudock went to Smith again, but Murray is called for PI and Iowa will get it at the two yard line with a new set of downs.

First Quarter (11:03 left) - Weisman is hit and stopped for a one yard loss by Murray on second down. Another third and long for Iowa.

First Quarter (11:09 left) - Rudock's pass was batted at the line and fell incomplete. Good play by the blitzing linebacker there.

First Quarter (11:48 left) - Rudock connects with Smith on the post route for another big pick up of 20 yards.

First Quarter (12:20 left) - Rudock slings it to Tevaun Smith for a gain of 15 yards.

First Quarter (13:00 left) - Weisman picks up three more to make it third and manageable.

First Quarter (13:39 left) - Weisman powers his way to the 49 yard line for a 2 yard gain.

First Quarter (14:07 left) - Bullock takes the swing pass out of the backfield and picks up 24 yards. Huge pickup!

First Quarter (14:14 left) - Rudock's pass is broken up and third and long is coming up for the Hawkeyes.

First Quarter (14:48 left) - Weisman gets nothing on the first down carry.

First Quarter (14:55 left) - Weisman takes the ball out to the 24 yard line where Iowa will start.

11:55 AM EST - The betting line has oscillated between -2.5 for Iowa to -1 for Minnesota. Right now it is Iowa -1.5 with the over/under at 44 points.

11:45 AM EST - It is going to be a chilly one today with temps only getting to 40 degrees with breezy conditions. That makes it perfect for each team to ground and pound in this game.

11:32 AM EST - It is difficult to imagine this game being a high scoring affair with both teams probably wanting to establish their dominance in the trenches via the ground game. However, there is always the possibility that the running games will have their way, but that does not seem likely.

11:24 AM EST - Leidner's favorite target is tight end Maxx Williams. Williams has 17 catches for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns. Isaac Fruechte has 10 receptions for 217 yards and one score while Donovahn Jones has 10 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

11:15 AM EST - Leidner has ran 58 times for 164 yards and 6 touchdowns. His first option is to always let Cobb pound the ball, but he has power to get the yards when needed most of the time.

11:07 AM EST - Mitch Leidner heads up the passing game and he has struggled mightily at times this year. He is a dual-threat quarterback, but there is not much threat of him throwing all over a team at this point. Leidner is 71 of 139 (51.1%) for 1,087 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

11:01 AM EST - The main reason Cobb is averaging 141 yards rushing per game is due to the the lack of consistency in the passing game. The Gophers average only 140.5 yards per game passing, which is 122nd in the nation.

10:55 AM EST - The Minnesota offense will run, literally, through David Cobb. He has 211 carries for 1,131 yards and 7 touchdowns. By comparison, Cobb ran for 1,202 yards and 7 touchdowns on 237 carries in 2013 in 13 games.

10:48 AM EST - Minnesota had a week off to think about their 28-24 loss to Illinois on the road from October 25. The Gophers will particularly rue their turnovers including the the one that ultimately led to the final score.

10:42 AM EST - Bullock has 25 catches for 206 yards and Duzey has 26 catches for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. Overall, there is no shortage of options for Rudock to look for against the Gophers.

10:36 AM EST - Rudock will look to spread the ball around to his receivers including Kevonte Martin-Manley, Tevaun Smith, Damond Powell, Damon Bullock, and Jake Duzey. Martin-Manley has 36 receptions for 336 yards and 1 touchdown. Smith has caught 27 passes for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns while Powell has 14 catches for 280 and 2 touchdowns. Look out for Powell, as he will try and make a long catch as he has done often in games this year.

10:33 AM EST - Of course, we cannot forget that Iowa has running back Mark Weisman. Weisman had a slow start to the season with only 96 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first three games. Since then, Weisman has run for 425 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he has not cracked the 100 yard mark yet this year. The game against Minnesota would be an opportune time to do so.

10:27 AM EST - The reason Iowa has seen improved offensive numbers is because of quarterback Jake Rudock. Rudock is 63 of 102 (61.7%) for 766 yards with 5 touchdowns and only one interception. If Rudock can replicate those numbers, the Hawkeyes will be very tough to beat.

10:21 AM EST - Iowa has seen an offensive barrage lately with point totals of 45, 31, and 48 over the last three games. They are 2-1 in those games with the lone loss against Maryland - on the road.

10:16 AM EST - After the game against Iowa, Minnesota faces Ohio State (home on 11/15), Nebraska (road on 11/22), and Wisconsin (road on 11/29). Iowa faces Illinois (road on 11/15), Wisconsin (home on 11/22), and Nebraska (home on 11/28). Given each team's remaining schedule, this is massive if they hope to make the Big Ten Championship Game on December 6.

10:12 AM EST - As big as this game is based on the rivalry alone, this game is even bigger if either team wants to stay alive in the Big Ten West Division race. Both Minnesota and Iowa are at 3-1 in the Big Ten and 6-2 overall. They are trailing Nebraska. who is at 4-1 and 8-1 overall. Luckily for Minnesota and Iowa, they both face Nebraska in the final two weeks of November. (Minnesota on 11/22 and Iowa on 11/28).

10:07 AM EST - Minnesota leads the series 61-44-2. Iowa has won 10 of the last 13 games including the last two. Minnesota won in 2006, 2010, and 2011 - all games were in Minneapolis.

10:04 AM EST - This is a rivalry game as Iowa and Minnesota border each other, but more importantly, they are battling for the Floyd of Rosedale. It is a bronze trophy of a pig.

10:00 AM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Minnesota Golden Gophers!! Matthew Dixon here to lead you throughout this game.