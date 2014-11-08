Ohio State Buckeyes - Michigan State Spartans Live of 2014 NCAA College Football Scores

End of the Game - Thanks again and take care.

End of the Game - That will do it for me folks. I appreciate you sticking with me for this game as Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-37 in East Lansing. Ohio State has not lost in Spartan Stadium since 1999.

End of the Game - Ohio State will surely win the Big Ten East with games at Minnesota and at home to Indiana and Michigan. The real question is how will the committee view their win tonight?

End of the Game - Final stats:

End of the Game - Keith Mumphery had 3 catches for 72 yards and a score while Macgarrett Kings had 4 catches for 62 yards. Josiah Price caught 4 passes for 61 yards and a score. Tony Lippett had a quiet night with only 4 catches for 48 yards.

End of the Game - It was not a great night for Connor Cook. He went 22 of 41 for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not look sharp at times, but he did not commit a turnover. Jeremy Langford had 18 carries for 137 yards and 3 scores.

End of the Game - Ezekiel Elliott had 23 carries for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. Devin Smith caught 6 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Michael Thomas had 3 catches for 91 yards and a score.

End of the Game - It was a superb performance from J.T. Barrett who is the VAVEL USA player of the game. He went 16 of 26 for 300 yards with 3 touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fourth Quarter (0:00 left) - Cook hits Lippett on the sideline and this game is over.

Fourth Quarter (0:11 left) - Cook hits Lippett for 12 yards.

Fourth Quarter (0:17 left) - Cook's pass is low and incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (0:21 left) - A little hook and ladder from MSU to get out to the 26.

Fourth Quarter (0:30 left) - OSU punts and MSU will take over at the 7.

Fourth Quarter (0:39 left) - Another TO for OSU.

Fourth Quarter (0:39 left) - Odd playcall there as Barrett just launches it downfield on a pass play. No real reason to do that for OSU.

Fourth Quarter (0:47 left) - Timeout OSU.

Fourth Quarter (1:30 left) - Elliott gets no gain on the play.

Fourth Quarter (2:17 left) - Elliott picks up 6 yards to the MSU 33.

Fourth Quarter (2:49 left) - Barrett picks up five yards - and another first down.

Fourth Quarter (2:54 left) - Elliott picks up two more. MSU calls their last TO.

Fourth Quarter (3:44 left) - Elliott picks up 5 yards on first down.

Fourth Quarter (4:20 left) - Marshall takes the WR screen to the 50 for a 13 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (5:05 left) - Barrett keeps the ball and picks up 5 yards. Big game for him tonight.

Fourth Quarter (5:10 left) - Elliott is stopped after two yards and MSU calls their second timeout.

Fourth Quarter (5:15 left) - Elliott picks up 5 yards and MSU calls their first timeout.

Fourth Quarter (5:20 left) - Touchback for OSU.

Fourth Quarter (5:20 left) - TOUCHDOWN SPARTY!!! Langford punches it in from a yard out to make it 49-37. The 2 point conversion is knocked down at the line.

Fourth Quarter (5:30 left) - WHAT A PLAY BY KINGS!!! He cuts back once and should have been stopped for a 2 yard loss, but he slipped tackles and picked up 14 yards.

Fourth Quarter (5:46 left) - OSU is called for a facemask penalty that will put MSU at the 15 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (5:53 left) - Burbridge picks up 7 yards to make it 3rd and 13.

Fourth Quarter (6:02 left) - Cook's pass is too fare and it is incomplete. 2nd and 20 at the 37 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (6:09 left) - MSU is called for holding on Cook's pass. Long night for them with the penalties.

Fourth Quarter (6:19 left) - Cook hits Mumphery for a gain of 14 as he was covered by the defender.

Fourth Quarter (6:24 left) - Ruling confirmed.

Fourth Quarter (6:24 left) - Incompletion. Powell nearly made the diving pick, but it hit the ground. Cook got lucky there.

Fourth Quarter (6:35 left) - Kings is there again for the catch to the OSU 40. Gain of 18.

Fourth Quarter (6:51 left) - Cook hits Kings for an 18 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (6:56 left) - Cook cannot find Mumphery who had a step on the defender's. Just a bit too long.

Fourth Quarter (7:01 left) - Cook's pass is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (7:06 left) - Shelton returns the ball to the 36 yard line but it is coming back for holding against MSU. They will start at their own 24.

Fourth Quarter (7:12 left) - TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE!!! Elliott picks up rest on the next play. 17 yard touchdown run and OSU leads 49-31.

Fourth Quarter (7:53 left) - Elliott picks up 5 yards on first down.

Fourth Quarter (8:23 left) - BARRETT BREAKS A BIG ONE!!! Barrett runs for 55 yards on the keeper.

Fourth Quarter (9:03 left) - Elliott gets two yards on first down.

Fourth Quarter (9:09 left) - OSU will start at their 22 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (9:15 left) - TOUCHDOWN SPARTY!!! Price was wide open there for the 16 yard score. Won't get much easier than that for MSU tonight. 42-31 lead for OSU.

Fourth Quarter (9:42 left) - Price gets the throwback screen and picks up 20 yards.

Fourth Quarter (10:05 left) - Langford picks up the needed yard for a first down.

Fourth Quarter (10:35 left) - Lippett picks up only 6 yards and steps out before marker. Interesting....

Fourth Quarter (11:08 left) - Burbridge picks up 3 yards on the first down catch.

Fourth Quarter (11:40 left) - Langford picks up 10 yards on the catch.

Fourth Quarter (12:03 left) - Cook hits Lippett for a 17 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (12:07 left) - Touchback for MSU.

Fourth Quarter (12:07 left) - TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE!!!! Wilson makes up for his earlier mistakes by hanging onto the 7 yard touchdown pass. 42-24 Ohio State.

Fourth Quarter (12:50 left) - Elliott is stopped for no gain on second down. Barrett time on 3rd down here.

Fourth Quarter (13:25 left) - Elliott picks up 3 yards on first and goal.

Fourth Quarter (14:03 left) - A simple WR screen to Marshall goes for 20 yards to the 10 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (14:30 left) - Heuerman gets 5 yards on the first down pass.

Fourth Quarter (14:53 left) - Elliott picks up 14 yards and tack on another 15 yards for a late hit to the MSU 35. Have to think this game is all but OSU's with a touchdown.

End of the Third Quarter - Stats after 45 minutes:

End of the Third Quarter - STUFFED!!!! MSU goes with the counter run and it goes nowhere. Gotta question that playcall...

Third Quarter (0:05 left) - Cook rolls out and the pass is an ugly one. 4th and 5 at the OSU 35 yard line. MSU going for it.

Third Quarter (0:28 left) - Cook hits Price for a gain of 11 yards. 3rd and manageable for Sparty now.

Third Quarter (1:10 left) - Cook is sacked for a loss of 6 yards.

Third Quarter (1:37 left) - Langford picks up another 35 yards on the next play as he got the corner.

Third Quarter (2:10 left) - Langford picks up 5 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (2:18 left) - Touchback and MSU will start at their 25.

Third Quarter (2:18 left) - TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES!!!!! Elliott runs the ball in and OSU leads 35-24.

Third Quarter (2:55 left) - Barrett is stopped again and it will be third and goal at the one.

Third Quarter (3:30 left) - Barrett gets only one yard as he got the edge on the keeper.

Third Quarter (3:41 left) - Elliott pounds his way for 5 yards to the two yard line and a first and goal.

Third Quarter (4:22 left) - REVERSE!!! Spencer was looking to throw, but ran for 9 yards to the MSU 7.

Third Quarter (4:55 left) - Wilson makes the catch for 16 yards and he comes up gimpy.

Third Quarter (5:38 left) - Barrett keeps the ball on a delayed run and picks up 7 yards.

Third Quarter (5:43 left) - MISSED OPPORTUNITY!!! Wilson cannot hang on to the pass and he would have walked into the end zone for a score. Spencer was in the area too, which may have affected Thomas.

Third Quarter (6:23 left) - Barrett picks up three yards for a first down on the keeper.

Third Quarter (7:05 left) - Elliott picks up a yard on second down.

Third Quarter (7:50 left) - Barrett connects with the tight end Heuerman for a gain of 6 yards.

Third Quarter (8:23 left) - Elliott nearly breaks loose on a 17 yard run.

Third Quarter (8:28 left) - Barrett's pass is behind Marshall and knocked down.

Third Quarter (8:32 left) - Wilson gets out to the 33 yard line for OSU.

Third Quarter (8:38 left) - FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!!! Geiger goes right down the middle this time to make it 28-24 OSU.

Third Quarter (8:43 left) - Grant got there at the perfect time to knock the ball down. MSU will attempt a 40 yard field goal.

Third Quarter (9:25 left) - It is a pick up of 3 yards for Shelton and it will be 3rd and 7 from the OSU 23 for Sparty.

Third Quarter (10:05 left) - Langford gets no gain on first down.

Third Quarter (10:21 left) - Cook hits Kings on a slant for a 12 yard gain.

Third Quarter (10:55 left) - Burbridge picks up 12 yards on the pass. 3rd and 8 for MSU.

Third Quarter (11:06 left) - Apple drops an easy interception as Cook threw a high pass. Not really going to have an easier one than that and he probably would have had a pick-six.

Third Quarter (11:40 left) - Cook hits Kings for an 8 yard gain, but MSU is called for another hold. 1st and 20 now for Sparty.

Third Quarter (12:12 left) - Cook hits Burbridge on the pass as the pocket was collapsing on him.

Third Quarter (13:00 left) - FUMBLE!!! Langford got popped and fumbled but Allen got on top of the ball. 3rd and long now for MSU.

Third Quarter (13:43 left) - Langford does not go down easy and as a result picks up 9 yards.

Third Quarter (14:20 left) - Lippett picks up 15 yards on the catch.

Third Quarter (14:44 left) - Langford picks up 5 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (14:54 left) - Sparty will start at their own 21 yard line after the kickoff.

Halftime - Here are the stats at halftime:

End of the First Half - Cook kneels to end the first half. Ohio State leads 28-21 over Michigan State after 30 minutes.

Second Quarter (0:02 left) - Cook throws the ball to an open area and MSU will have to run one play to get into the halftime break.

Second Quarter (0:08 left) - Timeout MSU as the play clock nearly runs out.

Second Quarter (0:08 left) - Cook's pass to Price hits the ground.

Second Quarter (0:15 left) - Langford picks up 10 yards and MSU calls a timeout.

Second Quarter (0:33 left) - Langford picks up 18 yards.

Second Quarter (0:42 left) - Langford picks up 3 yards on first down nad OSU calls a timeout. They have one remaining for the half.

Second Quarter (0:51 left) - Williams is called for a personal fould and MSU will now start at their own 10 yard line.

Second Quarter (0:51 left) - MSU will start at their own 21 yard line after another short kick.

Second Quarter (0:56 left) - The XP is up and good to give OSU the 28-21 lead.

Second Quarter (0:56 left) - TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES!!!! Barrett goes deep to Smith for a 44 yard touchdown. The MSU secondary is very suspect tonight.

Second Quarter (1:02 left) - Barrett's pass falls incomplete and it will be 2nd and 10 at the MSU 44.

Second Quarter (1:17 left) - Spencer picks up 12 yards on the catch on a simple route in the flat.

Second Quarter (1:49 left) - Thomas makes the catch for 7 yards.

Second Quarter (1:54 left) - Barrett throws the ball away on first down.

Second Quarter (1:59 left) - Marshall shows off some good strength and nice moves to return the punt 26 yards to the MSU 36 yard line.

Second Quarter (2:17 left) - Cook's pass was in between two receivers and MSU will punt.

Second Quarter (2:20 left) - Cook's pass is nowhere near the receiver, but OSU is called for offside. Bosa with the infraciton to make it 3rd and 5.

Second Quarter (2:24 left) - Cook has plenty of time, but Lippett cannot hang on to the pass.

Second Quarter (2:28 left) - Cook's pass is batted down at the line.

Second Quarter (2:36 left) - Cook throws in an extremely tight window to Lippett, who has made his first grab of the game. MSU out to the 37 yard line.

Second Quarter (3:13 left) - Langford picks up 3 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (3:19 left) - Touchback for MSU.

Second Quarter (3:19 left) - Calhoun is down for a second time for MSU. The XP is up and good to tie the game at 21.

Second Quarter (3:19 left) - TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES!!!! Michael Thomas takes a little slant route to the house after a missed tackle by Hicks. What a turn of events once again in this game.

Second Quarter (3:30 left) - FIELD GOAL IS NO GOOD!!!!!! Geiger misses wide left from 39 yards out and the kicking woes continue for Sparty.

Second Quarter (3:35 left) - Nearly a beautiful catch by Price (and a wonderful throw from Cook), but it is a bit too far. FG attempt for Sparty.

Second Quarter (3:40 left) - Langford ran in for a touchdown, but MSU (Allen) is called for holding. 3rd and 13 for MSU now.

Second Quarter (4:14 left) - Kings picks up 7 yards on the run.

Second Quarter (4:26 left) - Cook taking a big risk there in triple coverage and the ball falls incomplete.

Second Quarter (4:30 left) - FUMBLE!!!! SPARTY RECOVERS!!!! Wilson fumbles on the kickoff and MSU will be inside the 20.

Second Quarter (4:38 left) - TOUCHDOWN SPARTY!!! Langford finishes off the drive with a one yard run and MSU is back on top 21-14.

Second Quarter (5:20 left) - Cook showing some power getting 7 yards on the keeper.

Second Quarter (5:52 left) - Shelton gets 11 yards on the pass to set up first and goal at the 8.

Second Quarter (6:22 left) - Cook shows off some nice moves on the option. He picks up 5 yards for the first down.

Second Quarter (7:03 left) - McMillan stuffs Williams on the run for no gain.

Second Quarter (7:45 left) - Williams is gashing OSU right now. He picks up another 7 yards.

Second Quarter (8:18 left) - Williams gets the ball again and picks up 6 more yards. First down again for Sparty.

Second Quarter (8:58 left) - Williams runs for 6 yards on his first action of the night.

Second Quarter (9:25 left) - Cook keeps and picks up 3 yards on the sneak. First and 10 at the OSU 44.

Second Quarter (9:33 left) - Timeout MSU as they prepare for 3rd and 1.

Second Quarter (10:04 left) - Price makes a good catch at his feet and picks up 15 yards. He is about a half-yard short of the first down.

Second Quarter (10:48 left) - Hill is swallowed for a loss of 5 yards.

Second Quarter (11:21 left) - Cook gains three yards and a first down.

Second Quarter (11:50 left) - Hill picks up 4 yards on the carry.

Second Quarter (12:15 left) - Cook hits Shelton for a gain of 4 yards.

Second Quarter (12:20 left) - MSU will start at their own 34 after a short kick towards the sideline.

Second Quarter (12:27 left) - TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES!!!! Barrett powers his way in for the score. 14-14 early in the second quarter now.

Second Quarter (12:30 left) - Meyer calls a timeout and the Buckeyes will talk it over.

Second Quarter (13:05 left) - Elliott is stopped at the half yard line. Big decision coming up for OSU.

Second Quarter (13:45 left) - Marshall picks up one yard. Third and goal up next for OSU.

Second Quarter (14:00 left) - Marshall is stopped at the 3 yard line for a 4 yard gain.

Second Quarter (14:25 left) - Marshall comes in at QB and picks up 14 yards for a first and goal.

Second Quarter (14:49 left) - WHAT A THROW AND CATCH!!! Barrett goes deep to Smith for a gain of 43 yards to the MSU 21. Smith had an excellent over the shoulder grab.

Second Quarter (14:55 left) - The play is overturned and it will be 3rd and 23.

Second Quarter (14:55 left) - The play is under reivew to see if Thomas caught the ball.

Second Quarter (14:55 left) - Barrett connects with Thomas for a gain of 5 yards.

End of the First Quarter - Here are the stats after one quarter of play:

End of the First Quarter - That does it for the first 15 minutes. Michigan State leads 14-7 after one.

First Quarter (0:40 left) - Barrett is taken down for a loss of 9 yards!! Heath got the sack.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - Now OSU has a false start of their own.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - Now MSU is called for a neutral zone infraction to move the ball up 5 yards.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - OSU is called for a delay game after the punt. No excuse for that.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - OSU will start at their own 48 after the punt.

First Quarter (0:54 left) - Cook's pass is dropped by Lippett and he had a first down too. Punt for MSU though.

First Quarter (0:59 left) - Cook's pass is short and it brings up 3rd and 8.

First Quarter (1:30 left) - Langford picks up two tough yards on first down.

First Quarter (1:35 left) - MSU will start at their own 7 yard line after a good punt.

First Quarter (1:44 left) - Barrett is hit on the blitz and throws an odd looking sideways throw. It does not matter as he is called for intentional grounding anyway. Fourth and 43 coming up.

First Quarter (2:23 left) - OSU tries the delayed handoff but it is stopped at the line for no gain.

First Quarter (2:49 left) - Barrett hits Smith across the middle for a gain of 22 yards. OSU is called for hands to the face to wipe that gain out. It is now 2nd and 30 for OSU.

First Quarter (3:30 left) - Elliott is brought down for a loss of 5 yards. MSU appeared to be offside, but no call.

First Quarter (3:35 left) - Barrett over throws Spencer, but Hicks will be called for PI. That will be another first down for the Buckeyes at the MSU 22.

First Quarter (4:13 left) - Barrett picks up another 14 yards on the keeper to the MSU 37.

First Quarter (4:55 left) - Elliott picks up 3 yards on second down.

First Quarter (5:20 left) - Elliott picks up 5 yards on first down.

First Quarter (5:40 left) - Barrett avoids the sack and gets 5 yards on the run. First down for OSU.

First Quarter (6:03 left) - Barrett connects with Smith for a gain of 7 yards.

First Quarter (6:08 left) - FUMBLE!!! Wilson loses the ball, but luckily it was recovered by OSU on the kickoff.

First Quarter (6:14 left) - TOUCHDOWN SPARTY!!!! Langford runs for 33 yards and the score!! What a turn of events as MSU eads 14-7.

First Quarter (6:20 left) - FUMBLE!!! On the punt, the ball hit an OSU blocker and MSU recovers!!!

First Quarter (7:07 left) - FUMBLE!!! Cook is sacked and loses the ball. Clark recovers the ball for MSU and they will punt it away. Disaster averted for Sparty.

First Quarter (7:31 left) - Cook hits Lippett for a gain of 14. MSU is called for an illegal formation and OSU accepts to make it 3rd and 25.

First Quarter (7:37 left) - Cook hit Burbridge, but he dropped the ball.

First Quarter (8:05 left) - MSU is called for holding (Jackson) after a 3 yard run. 2nd and 20 now.

First Quarter (8:12 left) - Cook was under heavy pressure and his pass is short. 2nd and 10 for MSU.

First Quarter (8:35 left) - Langford gets the edge again and picks up 19 yards.

First Quarter (8:41 left) - The ball is taken in the EZ for a touchback and the Spartans will start at the 25.

First Quarter (8:41 left) - It is 7-7 after the XP goes through the uprights.

First Quarter (8:41 left) - TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES!!! Barrett keeps the ball and gets to the outside for the 4 yard run.

First Quarter (8:46 left) - Barrett overshoots an open receiver in the end zone.

First Quarter (8:55 left) - BIG PLAY BY ELLIOTT!!! Elliott cuts the ball back on the counter and picks up 47 yards.

First Quarter (9:28 left) - Elliott got the corner and picks up 18 yards on the pitch.

First Quarter (9:34 left) - Wilson has another solid return to the 30 yard line.

First Quarter (9:42 left) - TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS!!! A simple roll out and flat pass to Mumphery leads to a 15 yard touchdown. Conley was run over by Mumphery and it is 7-0 early on.

First Quarter (9:48 left) - Cook had an odd movement there as he nearly lost his balance. He tried to get Langford the ball, but it was knocked away.

First Quarter (10:24 left) - Langford was stopped early on but continued on for a 4 yard gain.

First Quarter (10:57 left) - BIG PLAY!!! Cook goes up top and finds Mumphery for a 44 yard gain.

First Quarter (11:36 left) - Langford takes the ball to the edge and picks up 7 yards on first down.

First Quarter (11:44 left) - FIELD GOAL NO GOOD!!! Nuernberger tries the FG from 47 yards out and is a yard short of making it.

First Quarter (12:27 left) - Smith is stopped at the 30 yard line for a gain of 9 yards. OSU will try a FG.

First Quarter (12:33 left) - Wilson drops the pass, but he would have been stopped after five yards anyway. Still, those 5 yards could be a difference between a FG and and a punt.

First Quarter (12:36 left) - Barrett overthrows Spencer on first and long.

First Quarter (12:59 left) - OSU is called for a false start.

First Quarter (13:20 left) - Barrett keeps and picks up 8 yards. They are at the MSU 34 yard line.

First Quarter (14:00 left) - Barrett hits Thomas for 4 1/2 yards as he slips at the first down marker.

First Quarter (14:19 left) - Barrett gets 9 yards on the run as the Spartans are called offside. The Buckeyes accept making it 2nd and 5.

First Quarter (14:26 left) - The pass is batted at the line falls incomplete.

First Quarter (14:38 left) - Barrett hits Smith again. This time for 15 yards.

First Quarter (14:48 left) - Barrett hits Smith for a 12 yard gain right off the bat.

First Quarter (14:53 left) - Wilson takes the ball back to the 25 yard line for the Buckeyes.

8:11 PM EST - The Spartans are wearing their all-green uniforms tonight. Ohio State is in their white (jerseys) and silver (pants) uniforms.

8:03 PM EST - There will be a slight delay, as usual, to get the game underway. 8 PM EST was the advertised time, but one can usually add 5 to 10 minutes as they build up the game as much as they can.

7:58 PM EST - Michigan State is currently a 4 point favorite. They opened up as a 1.5 point favorite and have climbed from there. The over/under started at 63 but was immediately hammered down to 57.5. It is currently at 56.

7:50 PM EST - It will be cloudy and cold for this game with temps in the mid 30s. There is a chance of a shower or two, but nothing that will seriously impact the game tonight.

7:40 PM EST - It will be important for Ohio State to stop Tony Lippett in the defensive secondary. He has 42 catches, 889 yards, and 9 touchdowns. By comparison, the next leading receiver is Josiah Price with 16 catches for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns.

7:31 PM EST - Langford had a slow start to the year with only 203 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first three games. Since then he has ran for 638 yards 8 touchdowns in 5 games. He has also ran for over 100 yards in those 5 games as well.

7:24 PM EST - Jeremy Langford will be in the backfield to pound the ball while Nick Hill will also give him some breathers. Langford has 841 yards and 10 touchdowns on 160 carries while Hill has 79 carries for 482 yards and 6 touchdowns.

7:15 PM EST - Cook announced last week that he expects to return for his senior year in 2015 as long as he does not have a great run to end the season. That must be music to Spartans' faithful, but a lot can happen between now and January when he has to decide if he will enter the draft.

7:08 PM EST - Michigan State is led by Connor Cook. He has thrown for 1,868 yards with 17 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions on 120 of 198 passing (60.6%).

7:02 PM EST - Michael Thomas is the top receiver for Ohio State with 28 catches for 447 yards and 6 touchdowns. The big play receiver is Devin Smith. He has 16 catches for 435 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averages 27.2 yards per catch. Look out for him tonight.

6:56 PM EST - The leading rusher for the Buckeyes is Ezekiel Elliott with 709 yards and 5 touchdowns on 126 rushes. Elliott has also caught 16 passes for 143 yards, but no touchdowns.

6:48 PM EST - J.T. Barrett has done quite well this year in place of Braxton Miller. He has gone 134 of 207 (64.7%) for 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He is also the second leading rusher with 496 yards and 6 touchdowns on 105 carries.

6:43 PM EST - Ohio State has won most of their games fairly easily this year. Two weeks ago, the Buckeyes took on Penn State and were well on to victory with a 17-0 lead at the break. They ended up blowing that 17 point lead, but managed to hang on for the 31-24 win in OT.

6:37 PM EST - Both Ohio State and Michigan State enter this game with identical records. Both are 4-0 in Big Ten play and 7-1 overall.

6:32 PM EST - One other team to look out for in the Big Ten is Nebraska. If they run the table in the West and then win the Big 10 Championship, they could get a look. Their lone loss would be to Michigan State, but there is a long road for the Cornhuskers before we start talking about them in a serious manner for the Playoffs.

6:25 PM EST - Ohio State has only one loss, but it was to Virginia Tech who sits at the bottom of the ACC Coastal at 4-5 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

6:18 PM EST - Finally, there is the implication on the inaugural College Football Playoffs. At this point, it appears only Michigan State would seriously have a chance to be considered for the playoffs. Their lone loss was to Oregon on the road, which looks like a very quality loss right now.

6:11 PM EST - Then, there is the implication on the Big Ten East division. The winner of this game will surely end up as the Big Ten East Division winner to face whichever team (Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, or possibly even Iowa) comes out of the Big Ten West. One would have to assume that the winner of the East will be favored to win the Big Ten Championship on December 6.

6:05 PM EST - The implications of this game cannot be understated. First, this is a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship where the Spartans emerged victorious 34-24 and ruined then #2 Ohio State's perfect season.

6:00 PM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of tonight's game between the #14 Ohio State Buckeyes and #8 Michigan State Spartans! Matthew Dixon here to lead you through another Big Ten battle and this should be a good one.