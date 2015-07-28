An In-Depth Preview For Penn State's 2015 Season And Predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions enter year two of James Franklin’s tenure as head coach and look to build off of their 7-6 record and a thrilling 31-30 overtime victory in the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College. Penn State has a young team, 2nd youngest in the country last year so it is clear they are built for the future. Franklin and Co. are recruiting extremely well as the incoming freshman class ranked 14th overall in the country and 2nd in the Big Ten in the 247sports Composite Ranking. Here is a look at the offense, defense, and special teams and some predictions for games and team awards.

Offense

To say that 2014 was a disappointing year for Penn State offensively would be an understatement. The Nittany Lions ranked 111th in the nation for total offense. Much of the blame fell on the offensive line. They allowed quarterback Christian Hackenberg to be sacked 44 times which was 3rd most in the country and the running game was almost non-existent as it ranked 117th in the country. The group also lost starting left tackle Donovan Smith who declared early for the 2015 NFL Draft and was taken in the 2nd round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not all of the blame should be thrown onto the O-Line though. Then-sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg suffered a steep drop-off from his stellar freshman season. He threw for only 12 touchdowns compared to 20 the season before and he also threw 15 interceptions, five more than the 10 he threw in his freshman season. It was not all his fault. He was forced to adjust to a new offense under head coach James Franklin and couldn’t show off his amazing arm strength like he did with the pro-style offense the year before. He also had no time to throw the ball with the offensive line’s struggles. However, Penn State’s offense is far from doomed for this season. Hackenberg has another year in the system and with some time in the pocket, he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. JUCO offensive tackle Paris Palmer is likely filling in for the vacant left tackle spot. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Mahon and redshirt junior Brian Gaia are the two guards. Redshirt senior Angelo Mangiro will be the man snapping to Hackenberg at center and redshirt sophomore Andrew Nelson will be the right tackle. Nelson actually did not have too bad of a freshman season so he will look to set an example for the rest. The wide receivers are young but very talented. Redshirt sophomore Daesean Hamilton looks to build off his amazing freshman season and sophomores Chris Godwin and Saeed Blacknall look to get more touches as well. Don’t forget redshirt junior Geno Lewis who was a forgotten man at times last year. The running attack is led by redshirt junior Akeel Lynch who flashed potential last year. Look out for true freshmen Saquon Barkeley and Andre Robinson to get touches as well. The tight ends are led by redshirt junior Kyle Carter who has great potential but has not seen to realize it yet. Redshirt sophomore Adam Breneman was excellent in 2013 but missed all of 2014 with a left knee injury. Penn State should be a lot better offensively than their 111th overall ranking in 2014, but are likely going to need to find another quarterback next season since Hackenberg is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Defense

What Penn State lacked in offense they made up for in defense. They had the 2nd best defense in the nation last season, led by a strong front seven and a great coordinator in Bob Shoop. Shoop turned down LSU and signed a new three-year contract with PSU that will pay him about $1 million per year which makes him one of the highest paid coordinators in the country. They lost some key players including linebacker Mike Hull who had 138 combined tackles which was tied for 6th in the nation and 1st in the Big Ten. They also lost defensive ends Deion Barnes and C.J. Olaniyan as well as safety Adrian Amos. However, they have arguably the best defensive tackle in the nation in redshirt junior Anthony Zettel and maybe the best defensive tackle duo in the nation when you combine him with Austin Johnson. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Sickels and fifth-year senior Carl Nassib look to take over the defensive end roles left by Barnes and Olaniyan. The linebackers are led by redshirt sophomore Brandon Bell who has a lot of potential that he has not realized just yet. Redshirt junior Nyeem Wartman-White and sophomore Jason Cabinda are the other two likely starters. The secondary is led by senior Jordan Lucas who will be transitioning from cornerback to safety this year. His partner at safety is sophomore Marcus Allen. The starting two corners are senior Trevor Williams and sophomore Grant Haley who had flashes last season.

Special Teams

The special teams has a big hole when kicker Sam Ficken graduated. Ficken had an excellent 2014 season after having an up-and-down career before, hitting 24 of his 29 attempts which was good for 82.8 percent, much higher than his 65.2 percent the season before. He will likely be replaced by redshirt freshman Joey Julius who looks like a lineman at 5-11 and 244 pounds but has a booming leg. Punting was a major issue last year for sophomore Daniel Pasquariello. He struggled with accuracy and distance all year, 36.6 yards per punt was the least in the Big Ten, but hopefully he won’t have to punt 77 times this year which was 3rd most in the Big Ten. Punt returning duties will likely go to redshirt freshman DeAndre Thompkins whom many have dubbed the fastest player Penn State has on its roster. Grant Haley will likely be the kick returner and he is dangerous in open field as well. The long snapper will likely be redshirt junior Tyler Yazujian and the holder is likely junior Adam Geiger.

Predictions

Penn State is likely a top 40 team in the country heading into 2015. Their best-case scenario in this writer’s opinion is 10-2. They should be able to win every game with the exception of powerhouses in Ohio State and Michigan State. The only other team on their schedule this wrtiter believes might be better is Michigan.

Week 1: at Temple: Win by at least 3

This is a sleeper game. Temple actually has a decent team that might be a top 50 team. Although it’s at Temple, there should be a large amount of Penn State fans in attendance. This writer expects Penn State to win but wouldn’t be shocked by a loss either.

Week 2: Buffalo: Win by at least 14

This should be a cupcake game for Penn State. Buffalo is one of the worst teams in the country and likely won’t put up much of a fight against Penn State. Now, if Buffalo still had Khalil Mack to terrorize Penn State’s offensive line this might be closer. Thankfully for Penn State, they don’t, so this should be a blowout.

Week 3: Rutgers: Win by at least 7

Penn State pulled a victory over the Scarlet Knights out of thin air last season winning 13-10 on a last-second drive. Penn State will benefit from playing in Beaver Stadium which will be rocking in a night game, so expect Penn State to win but it will be close.

Week 4: San Diego State: Win by at least 4

On paper, Penn State should blow them out. However, after riding off of a great victory over Rutgers, Penn State might be vulnerable. They need to be careful or this could turn into a crippling upset. Penn State should win though. However, be warned.

Week 5: Army: Win by at least 17

This is probably the easiest game on Penn State’s schedule. Army is one of, if not the, worst teams in the country heading into 2015 and Penn State should get by them pretty easily. This game might give some insight on who Penn State’s starting quarterback in 2016 will be since the backups may play most of the second half.

Week 6: Indiana: Win by at least 7

The last of five straight home games, this game could prove to be dangerous as well. Indiana senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld is very underrated and could outplay Hackenberg. This is unlikely, and Penn State should win.

Week 7: at Ohio State: Lose by at least 7

Penn State’s undefeated record will come to a screeching halt as they play the best team in the country in Ohio State. PSU forced it into double overtime last year and if it weren’t for a couple of terrible calls by the referees they might have won. However, they were playing in Beaver Stadium at night. This is also at night, but in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State will be lucky to keep this within single-digits.

Week 8: at Maryland: Win by at least 4

Penn State was shocked by Maryland at home last year, losing on a game-winning field goal by Maryland kicker and Lou Groza award winner Brad Craddock. Penn State will get their revenge this year. Although Maryland refuses to shake their hands, they’ll be sent off shaking their heads.

Week 9: Illinois: Win by at least 3

Illinois isn’t that bad of a team heading into next season. They will likely be without star sophomore wide receiver Mike Dudek who tore his ACL but should still field together a team on the cusp of bowl eligibility. Penn State should win but it will be close.

Week 10: at Northwestern: Win by at least 7

Penn State was shocked at homecoming by Northwestern last year, but they should get their revenge this year. Northwestern isn’t that bad, but not as good last year and Penn State should win. It will be close though.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Michigan: Lose by at least 1

This game is a toss-up. On the one hand, Penn State is at home and it will be a white-out night game. On the other hand, Jim Harbaugh is the head coach at Michigan. Penn State might have the better team, but Harbaugh will get the best of Franklin.

Week 13: at Michigan State: Lose by at least 10

Michigan State is a top-10 team heading into 2015. Penn State will have difficulty blocking senior defensive end Shilique Calhoun and senior quarterback Connor Cook will be tough to stop. Like Ohio State, Penn State would be lucky to keep this within single digits.

Record: 9-3 (5-3 in Big Ten)

It should be a good year for Penn State. With the exception of Ohio State and Michigan State, Penn State has a 50% shot or better to win all of its games in this writer’s opinion. The only other game that Penn State might not be favored in is Michigan. Other than those three, Penn State should be really good with a very easy non-conference schedule.

MVP: Anthony Zettel (DT, Redshirt Junior)

Face it, Anthony Zettel is the best player on Penn State heading into 2015. He should produce monster numbers like last year and reaffirm his spot as the best defensive tackle in college football.

Offensive Player of the Year: Daesean Hamilton (WR, Redshirt Sophomore)

Hamilton enjoyed a great freshman season, leading all freshmen in the country in receptions with 82. He should be the go-to target for Christian Hackenberg again this season.

Comeback Player of the Year: Christian Hackenberg (QB, Junior)

Hackenberg had an awful 2014, but should rebound in 2015. He has another year in the system with a slightly better offensive line.

Freshman of the Year: DeAndre Thompkins (WR/PR, Redshirt Freshman)

Thompkins is all about speed. He is perhaps the fastest Nittany Lion and one has to think that James Franklin is going to use that speed both at wide receiver and punt returner. Expect some highlight plays from Thompkins in 2015.

Highest Pick in the 2016 NFL Draft: Christian Hackenberg

This was an easy one. Hackenberg is one of, if not the top pro prospect in the country for quarterbacks. He has one of the strongest arms in the country and he displays above-average accuracy. When given time, he displays the ability to go through his reads and find the open receiver. His decision-making and footwork in the pocket need to be worked on, but he has the look of a franchise quarterback. He reminds some scouts of Andrew Luck and Tom Brady. That’s high praise, but Hackenberg has the talent to deserve it. With a strong junior season and the right team picking #1, he could be the first pick. If not, expect him to go in either the top-5 or top-10 but definitely not falling out of the first round. Imagine him pairing up with his former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien in Houston with the Texans. That’s like Marcus Mariota to the Eagles with his former college coach Chip Kelly. Prepare for an abundance of rumors come draft season of the Texans trying to get Hackenberg just like the Mariota to Eagles rumors.