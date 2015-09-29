Before Sean White started for Auburn last weekend who outside of Auburn, Alabama knew who he was? Now who all knows who Deshaun Watson, Kyle Allen and Brad Kayaa are? What if I told you that White beat them all at the Elite 11 quarterback competition in 2013? Chances are White has the chance to be a real star if history repeats itself. The Elite 11 is this week’s topic in another edition of Recruiting 101.

The Elite 11 is a quarterback competition held in the summer that picks the nation’s top quarterback prospects who go against each other. It was started in 1999 by Andy Bark and is still run by his company Student Sports Inc. In 2013, The Elite 11 partnered with The Opening (a camp for top players in the country) held at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Anywhere between 12 and 24 quarterbacks are invited out of 400 or more. Just getting an invite means you are one of the nation’s best. Winning it means you are the best. Today the competition is run by former NFL quarterback and now ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer, quarterback guru George Whitfield, former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye as well as others.

So do the nation’s best really compete at the Elite 11 or just the most highly rated guys? Well consider these notable Elite 11 alumni: Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Matt Leinart, Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Landry Jones, Tahj Boyd, AJ McCarron, Zach Mettenberger, Aaron Murray and Geno Smith just to name a few NFL players.

Throw in current college players such as Cody Kessler (USC), Everett Golson (FSU), Chad Kelly (Ole Miss), Tanner Mangum (BYU), Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee), Deshaun Watson (Clemson), Brad Kayaa (Miami), Kyle Allen (Texas A&M) and Josh Rosen (UCLA). You can see that this competition certainly lives up to its moniker as hosting Elite quarterbacks.

Who are some of this year’s prospects who could join the list above? Here are three guys that look to have a very bright future and should put up big numbers.

1. Shea Patterson – currently committed to Ole Miss

Patterson has put up absurd numbers in his sophomore and junior seasons. Over 5,000 yards, 72 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Patterson should be able to do everything Chad Kelly is doing at Ole Miss, maybe even more. Oh, by the way, he was also named the MVP for this year's competition.

2. Malik Henry – currently committed to Florida State

Henry might be the most athletic of this year’s crop of quarterbacks. He is a perfect fit for Jimbo Fisher’s system in Tallahassee. ESPN ranks Henry as the top rated dual threat quarterback in the country. Henry reminds this writer of a smaller (at this point) Robert Griffin III when he was at Baylor.

3. KJ Costello – currently committed to Stanford

Costello certainly fits the bill standing 6’4” and weighing 215 pounds. He probably throws the deep ball better than anyone in this year’s class. Stanford fans will immediately compare him to Andrew Luck but they aren’t the same player. Costello has the bigger arm but does not have the touch and accuracy of Luck. Nevertheless, Costello should have a solid career for the Cardinals.

QUICK HITTERS

TCU picked up a big commitment from four-star defensive end Isaiah Chambers. Chambers fills a need for the Horned Frogs who have several upperclassmen at the position.

The number one player in the country, five-star defensive tackle Rashan Gary was in Ann Arbor this weekend to watch the Wolverines dismantle BYU. Gary is all over the place with Michigan, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Ohio State all thought to have a shot at landing the talented five-star recruit.

What was defensive lineman Jordan Elliot’s favorite part about his visit to Nebraska? How about a custom cookie cake. Who doesn’t love cookie cake?

LSU received a big commitment for next year’s class in athlete Jacoby Stevens. Stevens is currently the 24th ranked prospect in the country and third ranked athlete overall.