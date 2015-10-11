Falk, Washington State Upset Oregon In Double Overtime After Last-Second Comeback TD

EUGENE, Or. -- Luke Falk threw for a season-high 505 yards and five scores and Shalom Luani picked off Jeff Lockie in the endzone during the second overtime as the Washington State Cougars (3-2, 1-1 in Pac-12) upset the Oregon Ducks (3-3, 1-2 in Pac-12) 45-38 on a Saturday evening home game for the unranked Mighty Ducks.

Dramatic Finish at Autzen Stadium

Receiver Dom Williams hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass from Falk with just one second left on the clock to knot the game up at 31 to end regulation, completing a shocking Cougars comeback.

After a score from both sides in the first OT, Robert Lewis caught a fifteen-yarder in the endzone after a deflection off River Cracraft to put WSU up 45-38.

"I thought (Cracraft) was in because I thought he broke the plane," quarterback Falk said. "And then I saw it bounce up and thought 'Oh crap'. But Robert was right there."

The Samoan Luani's pick on fourth-and-9 sealed the result in the underdogs' favor, handing Oregon loss number three of their 2015 season.

"We’ve been playing everybody so close to the wire," said WSU coach Mike Leach. "It’s about time we figure out a way to win on top."

The Ducks had not suffered a three-loss season since 2009, Chip Kelly's first season as the school's head coach. Three losses prior to November is also a feat Oregon has not achieved since 2004, over a decade ago.

Pass Dominates for WSU; Run for Oregon

Falk completed 50 of 74 attempts for Washington State, with ten different receivers making grabs on the night, and easily outplayed his counterpart Jeff Lockie, who threw for just 123 yards, two TDs and an interception for the Ducks' offense.

Royce Freeman carried Oregon's offense through the game, improving on his already-impressive season with a resounding 27-carry, 246 yard performance on the ground. Freeman rushed for a pair of touchdowns on the day and also caught three passes for 46 yards and a third all-around score against the Cougars' D.

Washington State did not get much out of the run game, with Luke Falk getting the team's only ground TD (his sixth total on the game), but the receivers certainly did enough to make up for the one-dimensionality of the Cougars' gameplan. Gabe Marks caught eight passes for 111 yards and two scores to lead the receiving corps.

River Cracraft added nine catches for 85 yards and Dom Williams made seven receptions for 82 yards and a score as well.

The reliance on Freeman showed through for the Ducks on Saturday, and the defense's weakness defending through the air was also evident, as Falk and the Cougars tore through at will in the game's late and closing moments. Lockie has struggled as of late at the helm of the offense, and Mark Helfrich needs to find a solution and quick to get this offense back up and running in a balanced fashion.

Oregon is certainly lucky they possess one of the nation's best offensive players at halfback. Freeman now has rushed for 613 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015, not to mention 133 receiving yards that have led to another score.

After the Cougars struck for the opening TD, Oregon built a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, with WSU answering to make it 17-14 at the half. Once Washington State scored another first TD of a half, Oregon again scored over two possessions of unanswered points to mount a 31-21 lead. Two straight stops for the Cougars and 10 points on two possessions leveled the playing field as the teams entered overtime.

The Ducks are now 1-2 in conference play in addition to their subliminal 3-3 record. Washington State is 3-2, 1-1 in the Pac 12 Conference.