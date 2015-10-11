2 TCU Pulls Off Second Half Comeback To Take Down Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas -- The TCU Horned Frogs yet again find a way to comeback. TCU started off in normal fashion scoring on the first play from scrimmage. A few drives later TCU had a 14-7 lead with the ball and a chance to take a 2 possession lead. But they couldn't. The rest of the first half was owned by Kansas State.

The TCU defense could not stop Joe Hubener and the run game in the first half. Kansas State outscored TCU 28-7 in the 2nd quarter. They found themselves with a 35-17 lead going into halftime and receiving the kickoff. They had a great shot to put the game away. But Safety Derrick Kindred had other ideas. He picked off Joe Hubener on the opening drive and returned it for a touchdown.The Frogs then held Kansas State on the following possession and scored to cut the deficit to 4.

Kansas State then took a 42-31 lead. TCU Quarterback brought TCU back into it with his legs and arm. They took a 45-42 lead, but it didn't last long. Kansas State knocked down the tying field goal with 1:47 left to play. Just a few plays later Trevone Boykin found Josh Doctson for the game winning touchdown.

Trevone Boykin finished with 425 all purpose yards and 4 touchdowns. He was clutch in the 2nd half. When TCU needed a big play he made it and was the reason TCU was able to find a way to win. He was elusive and Kansas State could not stop him when they had to. Josh Doctson also played well as usual finishing with 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. The second one being the game winner.

The TCU defense did not look very good in the first half. They allowed Kansas State to consistently run the ball. The Wildcats scored on what seemed like every possession in the first half. However Gary Patterson worked his magic at half time and they were ready to play. They held Kansas State to 10 points and forced 2 huge turnovers.

Running back Aaron Green also performed well. He took the first snap 86 yards to the house. Green made big plays when TCU needed them just like Boykin. He finished the game with 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. The TCU offense did get wide receiver Kolby Listenbee back but he didn't seem to be at full speed yet. Hopefully for the Frogs sake they get him back soon as he provides a huge deep threat.

Kansas State falls to 3-2 and host Oklahoma next week, TCU improves to 6-0 and will travel to Iowa State.