VAVEL USA NCAA Football Week 9 Top 25 Rankings

Having Utah at the top spot may not have panned out in Week 8, as the Utes fell to USC, but this week adds a whole new jumble of teams into the mix for higher spots.

Check down below for our brand-new #1-ranked team. VAVEL's Top 25 Rankings this week:

#1 Clemson (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Miami 58-0

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at NC State, 3:30 PM EST

#2 Ohio State (8-0)

Last Week: Defeated Rutgers 49-7

This Week: BYE

#3 LSU (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Western Kentucky 48-20

This Week: BYE

#4 TCU (7-0)

Last Week: BYE

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Thursday - West Virginia, 7:30 PM EST

#5 Baylor (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Iowa State 45-27

This Week: BYE

#6 Michigan State (8-0)

Last Week: Defeated Indiana 52-26

This Week: BYE

#7 Alabama (7-1)

Last Week: Defeated Tennessee 19-14

This Week: BYE

#8 Iowa (7-0)

Last Week: BYE

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Maryland, 3:30 PM EST

#9 Stanford (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated Washington 31-14

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Washington State, 10:30 PM EST

#10 Notre Dame (6-1)

Last Week: BYE

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Temple, 8:00 PM EST

#11 Oklahoma State (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Kansas 58-10

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Texas Tech, 3:30 PM EST

#12 Florida (6-1)

Last Week: BYE

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Georgia, 3:30 PM EST

#13 Oklahoma (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated Texas Tech 63-27

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Kansas, 3:30 PM EST

#14 Utah (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated by USC 42-24

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday at Oregon State, 7:00 PM EST

#15 Memphis (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Tulsa 66-42

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Tulane, 7:00 PM EST

#16 Michigan (5-2)

Last Week: BYE

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Minnesota, 7:00 PM EST

#17 Temple (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated East Carolina 24-14

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Notre Dame, 8:00 PM EST

#18 Houston (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated UCF 59-10

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Vanderbilt, 7:00 PM EST

#19 Toledo (7-0)

Last Week: Defeated Massachusetts 51-35

This Week: BYE

#20 Florida State (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated by Georgia Tech 22-16

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Syracuse, 12:00 PM EST

#21 Ole Miss (6-2)

Last Week: Defeated Texas A&M 23-3

Upcoming Matchup: AWAY Saturday at Auburn, 12:00 PM EST

#22 Pittsburgh (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated Syracuse 23-20

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Thursday - North Carolina, 7:00 PM EST

#23 Duke (6-1)

Last Week: Defeated Virginia Tech 45-43

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Miami, 7:00 PM EST

#24 Mississippi State (6-2)

Last Week: Defeated Kentucky 42-16

This Week: BYE

#25 UCLA (5-2)

Last Week: Defeated California 40-24

Upcoming Matchup: HOME Saturday - Colorado, 3:00 PM EST

Tune back in next week for pre-Week 10 rankings.

Credit to Chris Robbins for his help with the information found in this article.