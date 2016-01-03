Clary: With Chad Kelly, Ole Miss Will be Dangerous in 2016

2015 was a historical year for the Ole Miss Rebels. Chad Kelly turned in a record-breaking season, the Rebels were one incredibly lucky play away from a berth in the SEC Championship Game, and a dominating victory over Oklahoma State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl was the perfect exclamation point.

Here was one of the more exciting plays of the Rebels' 34-16 victory: