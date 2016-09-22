Wagner Seahawks vs Boston College Eagles preview: Eagles open up home slate against Seahawks
Boston College's defense will look to resurrect itself after a porous effort in Blacksburg, Va | Source: Peter Casey - USA Today Sports

There is hardly a team in the NCAA more clamoring for a return trip to familiar territory than the Boston College Eagles. Following stints in two different countries and a pair of states in their opening three games, the Eagles emerged with a 1-2 record and some glaring holes on both sides of the ball. 

Entering their home opener against the 2-0 Wagner Seahawks, who enjoyed uncomplicated victories over the Concordia Cardinals of the NAIA and the St. Anselm Hawks to kick off their slate, the Eagles have garnered the 122nd most yards out of 128 qualified Division 1 schools. Their putrid per game average of 263 meager yards per game places them 126th in the rankings, two spots above the most feeble offense in the country, that of the Massachusetts Minutemen, who they displaced 26-7 at Gillette Stadium on September 10. 

Towles looking to improve on questionable start 

A crucial factor in Boston College's ability to recover from their heart-wrenching 49-0 slaughtering at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies last Saturday will be the ability of quarterback Patrick Towles to fling the football with relative effectiveness. The Eagles average of 138.0 pass yards per game places them 119th in the nation, surprisingly enough above the seventh-ranked team in the country, the Stanford Cardinal. Towles has been nothing short of mediocre thus far in his first season after transferring from the Kentucky Wildcats. While he has only tossed three interceptions, his underwhelming 47.8 percent completion percentage, 415 yards, and two touchdown passes underscore a colorless showing to date. 