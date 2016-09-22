Wagner Seahawks vs Boston College Eagles preview: Eagles open up home slate against Seahawks

There is hardly a team in the NCAA more clamoring for a return trip to familiar territory than the Boston College Eagles. Following stints in two different countries and a pair of states in their opening three games, the Eagles emerged with a 1-2 record and some glaring holes on both sides of the ball.

Entering their home opener against the 2-0 Wagner Seahawks, who enjoyed uncomplicated victories over the Concordia Cardinals of the NAIA and the St. Anselm Hawks to kick off their slate, the Eagles have garnered the 122nd most yards out of 128 qualified Division 1 schools. Their putrid per game average of 263 meager yards per game places them 126th in the rankings, two spots above the most feeble offense in the country, that of the Massachusetts Minutemen, who they displaced 26-7 at Gillette Stadium on September 10.

Towles looking to improve on questionable start

A crucial factor in Boston College's ability to recover from their heart-wrenching 49-0 slaughtering at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies last Saturday will be the ability of quarterback Patrick Towles to fling the football with relative effectiveness. The Eagles average of 138.0 pass yards per game places them 119th in the nation, surprisingly enough above the seventh-ranked team in the country, the Stanford Cardinal. Towles has been nothing short of mediocre thus far in his first season after transferring from the Kentucky Wildcats. While he has only tossed three interceptions, his underwhelming 47.8 percent completion percentage, 415 yards, and two touchdown passes underscore a colorless showing to date.

Towles has thus far been unable to light a fire under his troops when adversity stands in the way, with Boston College's 4-for-17 conversion rate on third downs in the loss to the Hokies as proof. Expect him to attempt to get wide receivers Jeff Smith (eight catches, 124 yards, two touchdowns in 2016) and Charlie Callinan (on the receiving end of a 22-yard connection with Towles in the first quarter of Saturday's defeat) churning early and often, especially on quick-hitters such as out routes and curl routes to get them involved from the outset.

The opportunity to face the Seahawks at Alumni Stadium will provide the offensive line with a chance to redeem themselves as well. A critical factor in Towles ineffectiveness thus far has been his inability to remain comfortable in the pocket, constantly flushed with pressure from opposing pass rushes. While Towles had experienced bouts of hesitancy in the pocket, often appearing unsure of himself while holding on to the ball for an extended period of time, plenty of the responsibility falls on the offensive line for failing to hand him enough breathing room. Expect the Eagles to place an emphasis on protecting Towles and giving him time and space to operate within the pocket.

Result of game will rest in the hands of the running backs

The essential key to the contest will come between the hash marks, as Wagner enters the contest featuring an improved running game. Lead rusher Denzel Knight garnered 104 yards and a score in the Seahawks' 38-0 win over Concordia on Saturday, and Matthias McKinnon provides a respectable compliment to him in the backfield. This tandem should prove to be a considerable test for the 34th-ranked rushing defense in the NCAA as the Eagles enter the tilt allowing 106.3 yards on the ground per game.

Establishing the ground game on the opposite side of the ball will be paramount for Boston College as well, as the team is looking to re-establish lead running back Jon Hilliman after he recorded just two yards on 10 carries in the defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech. Hilliman impressed in the team's season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, picking up 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and will be looking to replicate that performance on Saturday.

Prediction: Boston College 28, Wagner 0

While the Las Vegas spread slating the Eagles as a 39-point favorite might be slightly overambitious considering Boston College's offensive struggles to begin the season, expect the nation's 20th ranked defense to garner at least one defensive touchdown in a suffocating victory. Expect the Eagles to focus on asserting themselves within a ground-and-pound offensive structure early on, with Hilliman receiving at least 20 touches and reaching the 100-yard plateau for the second occasion this season.