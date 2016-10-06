No. 3 Clemson Tigers look to remain in the ranks of unbeaten against Boston College Eagles
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team to a huge win over the Louisville Cardinals last Saturday with five passing touchdowns. | Rainier Ehrhardt - AP Photo

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0, 2-0 ACC) relied on a scintillating performance from their Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback, Deshaun Watson, to carry them to a narrow 42-36 home victory over the then-No. 3 Louisville Cardinals last Saturday night.

Now, heading into a tilt against the top-ranked defense in the nation in the Boston College Eagles (3-2, 0-2 ACC), the Tigers are in dire need of a similar showing from their emphatic field general if they wish to avoid an upset. 

Deshaun Watson faces formidable Eagles defense

The Eagles enter Friday night's matchup at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Ma. firing on all cylinders, having limited the overmatched Buffalo Bulls to 67 total yards, five first downs, and just 16:53 of time of possession in 35-3 shellacking at The Heights last Saturday. Since falling in devastating fashion to the No. 25 Virginia Tech Hokies, 49-0, on September 17, Boston College has outscored their opponents 77-13 while allowing a total of 174 yards and a minimal 12 first downs. 

Boston College currently ranks first in the nation in fewest yards allowed per game with an astoundingly low 202.0, first in passing yards yielded per outing with a stellar 124.0, seventh in rushing yards yielded per contest with 78.0, fourth in rushing yards allowed per attempt with 2.3, and third in total yards allowed over the course of five games with 1,010. 

Defensive end Harold Landry has piloted the deafening Eagles attack thus far, and he will look to transfer his momentum into shutting down Watson's ability to fool an offense with his arm and running ability. So far in 2016, Landry is tied for fifth in the country with six sacks while garnering 15 tackles as well. He has been the apple of many scouts' eyes over the past few weeks, as representatives from across the NFL have ventured to the press box to witness his J.J. Watt-esque burst off of the line of scrimmage. 

The Tigers offensive line will be tasked with preventing the vaunted Eagles defense from affecting the composure of Watson. Thus far, the Tigers offense has underachieved slightly despite their unblemished record. They rank just 47th in the nation with 35.2 points per game while averaging a 29th-best 295.6 pass yards per name and a rushing game which stands just 73rd in the country, averaging 167.8 yards per outing. 