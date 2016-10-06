No. 3 Clemson Tigers look to remain in the ranks of unbeaten against Boston College Eagles

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0, 2-0 ACC) relied on a scintillating performance from their Heisman Trophy-hopeful quarterback, Deshaun Watson, to carry them to a narrow 42-36 home victory over the then-No. 3 Louisville Cardinals last Saturday night.

Now, heading into a tilt against the top-ranked defense in the nation in the Boston College Eagles (3-2, 0-2 ACC), the Tigers are in dire need of a similar showing from their emphatic field general if they wish to avoid an upset.

Deshaun Watson faces formidable Eagles defense

The Eagles enter Friday night's matchup at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Ma. firing on all cylinders, having limited the overmatched Buffalo Bulls to 67 total yards, five first downs, and just 16:53 of time of possession in 35-3 shellacking at The Heights last Saturday. Since falling in devastating fashion to the No. 25 Virginia Tech Hokies, 49-0, on September 17, Boston College has outscored their opponents 77-13 while allowing a total of 174 yards and a minimal 12 first downs.

Boston College currently ranks first in the nation in fewest yards allowed per game with an astoundingly low 202.0, first in passing yards yielded per outing with a stellar 124.0, seventh in rushing yards yielded per contest with 78.0, fourth in rushing yards allowed per attempt with 2.3, and third in total yards allowed over the course of five games with 1,010.

Defensive end Harold Landry has piloted the deafening Eagles attack thus far, and he will look to transfer his momentum into shutting down Watson's ability to fool an offense with his arm and running ability. So far in 2016, Landry is tied for fifth in the country with six sacks while garnering 15 tackles as well. He has been the apple of many scouts' eyes over the past few weeks, as representatives from across the NFL have ventured to the press box to witness his J.J. Watt-esque burst off of the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers offensive line will be tasked with preventing the vaunted Eagles defense from affecting the composure of Watson. Thus far, the Tigers offense has underachieved slightly despite their unblemished record. They rank just 47th in the nation with 35.2 points per game while averaging a 29th-best 295.6 pass yards per name and a rushing game which stands just 73rd in the country, averaging 167.8 yards per outing.

Watson, who entered the season as an undoubted Heisman front-runner, has recorded a total QBR of 66.8, the 43rd-best mark in the nation while throwing for 1,302 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions thus far. While the Georgia native was electric in defending his team from a potential comeback loss against the Cardinals, throwing for 306 yards, rushing for 91, and throwing five touchdown passes, turnovers have been his kryptonite throughout the early portion of the season.

The junior threw a stunning three interceptions to Louisville opponents, putting his defense at a disadvantage on a plethora of occasions. Against a stifling defensive unit such as the Eagles, making these mistakes could prove deadly. This makes it a necessity that Watson surveys all of his options while in the pocket before firing a pass into tight coverage or making unnecessary risks against an opportunistic Boston College squadron.

Tigers defense looks to shut down Eagles

On the other side of the ball, Clemson boasts one of its most talented units in years, the merit of which has been exemplified on the stat sheet. The Tigers have allowed the 12th fewest yards (288.0) and points (16.0) in the nation this season. Contrastingly, the Eagles offense, which ranks 100th in the country in points per outing (23.4) and 113th in yards per game (336.0) present the Tigers with a premium opportunity to improve their statistical marks.

Graduate transfer quarterback Patrick Towles has improved dramatically over the past two weeks, passing for a combined 391 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for a pair of touchdowns as well. However, his performance against the Eagles' toughest ACC competition of the season, the Hokies, was underwhelming. He scuffled mightily versus Virginia Tech, completing just nine of his 18 passes for a paltry 80 yards and a pick. Whether Towles can showcase his ability to transfer his potential to a respectable showing against a legitimate in-conference opponent will go a long way in securing the faith of head coach Steve Addazio.

Similarly, the Eagles will need to activate their rushing attack against the Tigers to keep the game within a contestable margin. Running backs Jon Hilliman (54 yards, one touchdown), and Davon Jones (53 yards, one touchdown) were dynamic in providing the Eagles with a one-two punch against the Bulls last week. They will need to replicate this effectiveness in order to move the ball against the suffocating Clemson defense.