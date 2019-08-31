Oregon Ducks vs Auburn Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch AdvoCare Classic 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Oregon Ducks vs Auburn Tigers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 AdvoCare Classic. Kickoff time: Oregon vs. Auburn: 7:30 PM ET.
Oregon will be tested however on the defensive side of the ball, where their ability to pressure true freshman starter Bo Nix will be crucial to the Ducks' hopes in this game.
Malzahn will turn to top quarterback recruit Bo Nix and test the true freshman starting quarterback under the lights of Jerry World, truly a strikingly different scene from his local small-town high school stadiums he started in this time last year.
The Tigers will also be anchored by a ferocious defensive front and a strong running game as the bedrock of their attack to complement Nix's talented arm.
The first game of the new season for both Oregon and Auburn will reveal a lot about the Ducks and Tigers' College Football Playoff chances this year, with both looking to prove they deserve a top ten spot and be considered amongst the nation's elite with a strong win to start the year.
This opening weekend game also has broader implications for the Ducks and the Pac 12 at large as the struggling conference looks to rebrand and rebuild itself and its image with a statement victory over a blue-blood brand of the SEC in Auburn. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will also have his own set of pressures on him as he looks to deliver a big year on The Plains to quench his seemingly always-hot hot seat status and he'll turn to highly-touted true freshman starting quarterback Bo Nix to do that job for him in game one.
If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!