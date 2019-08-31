on VAVEL
Kick-off: 7:30pm ET.
Oregon Ducks vs Auburn Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch AdvoCare Classic 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Oregon Ducks vs Auburn Tigers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 AdvoCare Classic. Kickoff time: Oregon vs. Auburn: 7:30 PM ET.

Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Arlington.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oregon Ducks vs. Auburn Tigers game.
Oregon: Team news
Looking to avoid a repeat of the epic 2011 BCS National Championship game in their first rematch since, Oregon, led by head coach Mario Cristobal, will be looking for a statement victory for the Ducks and the entire Pac 12 as they look to challenge for a playoff spot again. Led by returning senior star Justin Herbert at quarterback, largely expected to be the number one pick in next year's NFL Draft, the Ducks present a ferocious offense with one of the best offensive lines in the nation protecting Herbert, giving Oregon a strong matchup on offense against Auburn's famed defense. 


Oregon will be tested however on the defensive side of the ball, where their ability to pressure true freshman starter Bo Nix will be crucial to the Ducks' hopes in this game. 

Auburn: Team news
Off the back of a disappointing 2018 season for the Tigers and with the departure of strong starter Jarrett Stidham to the NFL, Auburn comes into 2019 looking to challenge again for supremacy in the SEC West with the likes of arch-rival Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M all sitting in their deep division. 

 

Malzahn will turn to top quarterback recruit Bo Nix and test the true freshman starting quarterback under the lights of Jerry World, truly a strikingly different scene from his local small-town high school stadiums he started in this time last year. 

 

The Tigers will also be anchored by a ferocious defensive front and a strong running game as the bedrock of their attack to complement Nix's talented arm.

What to expect today?
The 2019 college football season enjoyed a soft start to the sport's 150th anniversary this year last week with the opening day and week zero kicking things off. But the real opening weekend and first week of the season starts now with the primetime, marquee matchup of the week for week one set under the lights of AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the number 11 Oregon Ducks out of the Pac 12 facing the 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers of the SEC in a  big AdvoCare Classic on Labor Day weekend.

 

The first game of the new season for both Oregon and Auburn will reveal a lot about the Ducks and Tigers' College Football Playoff chances this year, with both looking to prove they deserve a top ten spot and be considered amongst the nation's elite with a strong win to start the year.

 

This opening weekend game also has broader implications for the Ducks and the Pac 12 at large as the struggling conference looks to rebrand and rebuild itself and its image with a statement victory over a blue-blood brand of the SEC in Auburn. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will also have his own set of pressures on him as he looks to deliver a big year on The Plains to quench his seemingly always-hot hot seat status and he'll turn to highly-touted true freshman starting quarterback Bo Nix to do that job for him in game one. 

How to watch Oregon vs. Auburn Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ABC to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kickoff Time
The Oregon Ducks vs. Auburn Tigers game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 AdvoCare Classic: Oregon Ducks vs. Auburn Tigers! My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
