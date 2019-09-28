Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)

on VAVEL
Kick-off time: 12pm ET.
Follow along for Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Southwest Classic. Kickoff time: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: 12pm ET.

Thomas Cluck
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Arlington.
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game.
Texas A&M: Team news
The Aggies may be 2-2, but with the nation's toughest schedule and strong talent across the roster in College Station, A&M has shown the potential to be a top team in the SEC. While it may be one or two years too early to truly contend for the top of the SEC West, Texas A&M and former national championship-winning Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher are looking to build a prestigious pedigree now, starting with this game in Dallas.

 

Kellen Mond will likely be the deciding factor for the Aggies' chances Saturday, with his ability to not just run but also pass to talented receivers such as Quartney Davis and Jhamon Ausbon and establish the run with running back Isaiah Spiller likely the determining factor for A&M's success on Saturday. If that can be coupled with a stifling defensive performance against Starkel and the Razorback offense, Texas A&M puts itself in strong shape in this game. 

Arkansas: Team news
The Razorbacks come into Arlington reeling after an embarrassing upset loss at home to San Jose State, still searching for answers on offense and defense in Chad Morris' new system in his second year. Arkansas' biggest star could be their big strength in this game with former Aggie Nick Starkel leading the Hogs on offense, possessing a potent attack and strong arm.

 

Arkansas comes into Dallas and AT&T Stadium also with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' grandson John Stephen Jones on the roster and lots of local ties in the Lone Star State in Texas. The Razorbacks' biggest challenge will be in stopping dynamic A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, relying on a relatively inexperienced defense with linebacker Hayden Henry one of the Hogs' leading players. 

What to expect today?
Week five is here in this 2019 college football season and the major games, crucial conference matchups, and riveting rivalries are firmly underway. The marquee game of the week brings us back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a rivalry duel in the Southwest Classic between two 2-2 SEC foes, the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks and the number 23 Texas A&M Aggies in Dallas.

 

The similarities and ties between the Razorbacks and Aggies are fully woven and intertwined, with two 2-2 teams featuring second-year head coaches coming into Texas in very different places. The Razorbacks are led by their quarterback, Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel, along with head coach Chad Morris, an Aggie alum, and defensive coordinator John Chavis, whose last job was as the DC in College Station.

 

This year's Southwest Classic could come down to a shootout like so many past editions, with the quarterback play between Starkel and A&M's Kellen Mond likely deciding the game, a race the Aggies have won so far this season. While both share the same record, Arkansas comes in off losses to Ole Miss and last week to San Jose State at home in truly dismal fashion, whereas the Aggies have impressed some in their two losses to two of the nation's top teams, number one Clemson in Death Valley and Auburn last week at home. 

How to watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.


If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.


If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled at 12 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Southwest Classic: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies! 

 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

