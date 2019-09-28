Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch College Football 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies live stream online, TV channel, roster preview, and score updates of the 2019 Southwest Classic. Kickoff time: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: 12pm ET.
Kellen Mond will likely be the deciding factor for the Aggies' chances Saturday, with his ability to not just run but also pass to talented receivers such as Quartney Davis and Jhamon Ausbon and establish the run with running back Isaiah Spiller likely the determining factor for A&M's success on Saturday. If that can be coupled with a stifling defensive performance against Starkel and the Razorback offense, Texas A&M puts itself in strong shape in this game.
Arkansas comes into Dallas and AT&T Stadium also with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' grandson John Stephen Jones on the roster and lots of local ties in the Lone Star State in Texas. The Razorbacks' biggest challenge will be in stopping dynamic A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, relying on a relatively inexperienced defense with linebacker Hayden Henry one of the Hogs' leading players.
The similarities and ties between the Razorbacks and Aggies are fully woven and intertwined, with two 2-2 teams featuring second-year head coaches coming into Texas in very different places. The Razorbacks are led by their quarterback, Texas A&M transfer Nick Starkel, along with head coach Chad Morris, an Aggie alum, and defensive coordinator John Chavis, whose last job was as the DC in College Station.
This year's Southwest Classic could come down to a shootout like so many past editions, with the quarterback play between Starkel and A&M's Kellen Mond likely deciding the game, a race the Aggies have won so far this season. While both share the same record, Arkansas comes in off losses to Ole Miss and last week to San Jose State at home in truly dismal fashion, whereas the Aggies have impressed some in their two losses to two of the nation's top teams, number one Clemson in Death Valley and Auburn last week at home.
If you want to directly stream it: WatchESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.