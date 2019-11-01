Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (0-0)

We are live here inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for a the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party Georgia-Florida Game between the number eight Bulldogs and the number six Gators.
SEC Nation is LIVE from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville this morning for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party Georgia-Florida Game!
Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Jacksonville. 
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for this Georgia vs. Florida game.
Florida Gators: Team news
Florida's chance to turn this season from a good one to a great one hinge on their rivalry matchup with Georgia in Jacksonville, eager to avenge their last two losses to the Bulldogs in the Cocktail Party. 

 

Dan Mullen has adjusted throughout the season with his offense and getting star wide receiver Kadarius Toney back in the lineup will be a huge asset for Florida's attack. Mullen and the Gators will look to establish a stronger running game against the Dawgs as well. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's unit has been the strength of the Gators all season, blitzing Auburn young freshman quarterback Bo Nix out of The Swamp to win their biggest game to date. Grantham has struggled against his former team in Georgia in this rivalry in past meetings but with his two best players in Zuniga and Greenard back, he'll have his best shot at stalling Georgia's progress. 

Georgia Bulldogs: Team news
Saturday's annual rivalry tout in Jacksonville will be the decisive point for Georgia's season, with a win keeping their SEC Championship, College Football Playoff, and National Championship hopes alive, while a loss could mean a true disappointment in 2019 for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. While one loss to an up-and-down South Carolina team has largely been over-analyzed and seen as the end of Georgia's season, the Bulldogs haven't had many chances since then to prove the Gamecocks loss was a one off with the super-storm like conditions in their most recent game against Kentucky the only data point since then.

 

The Dawgs will hope to get go-to wide receiver Lawrence Cager, a Miami transfer, back into the lineup this week as Jake Fromm's number one target and get their tight end Charlie Woerner more involved in the game plan as well. On defense, the Georgia front will need to live up to their hype and pressure Florida's Trask and force the Gators into a one-dimensional unit. 

What to expect today?
Possibly the biggest edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville in a decade is set for Saturday at TIAA Bank Field as the number eight Bulldogs face the sixth-ranked Gators in a de-facto SEC East Division Championship Game and potentially also a College Football Playoff Round of 16 duel. 

 

Still reeling from their disappointing loss to SEC East rivals South Carolina three weeks ago at home in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to re-inspire confidence in their offense and assert themselves as a playoff contender once again. The Bulldogs' most recent game two weeks ago at Sanford Stadium, a 21-0 defeat of Kentucky, certainly assuaged no questions about Georgia's offense and junior quarterback Jake Fromm despite two strong previous seasons and a marquee win against Notre Dame in week four at home. Head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley have hinted at new wrinkles in the Georgia offense that just weren't able to be shown against Kentucky due to the torrential rain that night so UGA fans will wait to see early against rival Florida if the offense has found a new spark.

 

Riding high off an over-performing season so far and a high number six ranking, Florida is looking for their first win against Georgia since 2016 and first in the Dan Mullen era in Gainesville. Playing with backup quarterback Kyle Trask after a season-ending injury to starter Feleipe Franks  sidelined the former five-star recruit, the Gators have done remarkably well, exceeding expectations with Trask, who never even started a game in high school before becoming QB1 at Florida. Florida's only loss of the season came at the hands of number one LSU in Baton Rouge and the Gators get defensive stars Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard back, a key for their chances to limit UGA's offense and pressure Fromm.

How to watch Georgia vs. Florida Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: CBS to broadcast. If you want to directly stream it: CBS Sports Live. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Georgia vs. Florida game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

