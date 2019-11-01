Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Dan Mullen has adjusted throughout the season with his offense and getting star wide receiver Kadarius Toney back in the lineup will be a huge asset for Florida's attack. Mullen and the Gators will look to establish a stronger running game against the Dawgs as well. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's unit has been the strength of the Gators all season, blitzing Auburn young freshman quarterback Bo Nix out of The Swamp to win their biggest game to date. Grantham has struggled against his former team in Georgia in this rivalry in past meetings but with his two best players in Zuniga and Greenard back, he'll have his best shot at stalling Georgia's progress.
The Dawgs will hope to get go-to wide receiver Lawrence Cager, a Miami transfer, back into the lineup this week as Jake Fromm's number one target and get their tight end Charlie Woerner more involved in the game plan as well. On defense, the Georgia front will need to live up to their hype and pressure Florida's Trask and force the Gators into a one-dimensional unit.
Still reeling from their disappointing loss to SEC East rivals South Carolina three weeks ago at home in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to re-inspire confidence in their offense and assert themselves as a playoff contender once again. The Bulldogs' most recent game two weeks ago at Sanford Stadium, a 21-0 defeat of Kentucky, certainly assuaged no questions about Georgia's offense and junior quarterback Jake Fromm despite two strong previous seasons and a marquee win against Notre Dame in week four at home. Head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley have hinted at new wrinkles in the Georgia offense that just weren't able to be shown against Kentucky due to the torrential rain that night so UGA fans will wait to see early against rival Florida if the offense has found a new spark.
Riding high off an over-performing season so far and a high number six ranking, Florida is looking for their first win against Georgia since 2016 and first in the Dan Mullen era in Gainesville. Playing with backup quarterback Kyle Trask after a season-ending injury to starter Feleipe Franks sidelined the former five-star recruit, the Gators have done remarkably well, exceeding expectations with Trask, who never even started a game in high school before becoming QB1 at Florida. Florida's only loss of the season came at the hands of number one LSU in Baton Rouge and the Gators get defensive stars Jabari Zuniga and Jonathan Greenard back, a key for their chances to limit UGA's offense and pressure Fromm.
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.