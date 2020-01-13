Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 College Football Championship Game (0-0)
What to expect today?
The 2019 college football season culminates in 2020 with the crowning of a national champion at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana between the number three defending national champions Clemson Tigers of the ACC and the number one LSU Tigers  of the SEC. 

 

LSU comes into New Orleans with a massive home-field advantage just down the road an hour from their campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and with good vibes in their home state in the Superdome, having won all three of their national championship titles, including their two most recent in 2003 and 2007, inside the Superdome in NOLA. Clemson's star running back Travis Etienne has a home-field advantage as well as he grew up two hours from New Orleans in Jennings, Louisiana, making this a huge night for him.

 

The Big Easy will be the home to the battle of the Tigers, with Clemson and sophomore star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, facing LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the consensus number one draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Additionally, both teams come into the natty with undefeated 14-0 records and Clemson looks to make it two straight undefeated, national championship seasons and extend their winning streak to 30 games, with their last loss coming in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl inside the Superdome in New Orleans to the eventual national champions Alabama Crimson Tide. 

 

LSU's last national championship game appearance came in 2011 inside the Superdome, an embarrassing 21-0 loss to archivals Alabama that ushered in the College Football Playoff era from the BCS. 

How to watch Clemson vs. LSU Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

The Clemson vs. LSU game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
LSU's Twitter account has also shared motivational video package for this game!
The Clemson Tigers are eager to defend their title tonight!
The Clemson Tigers arrive as the defending champions having defeated Alabama in the 2019 CFP National Championship 44-16 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.
This will be LSU's first appearance in a CFP National Championship game as it is now known.

Their last national championship game  was a losing effort to Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.

LSU's Joe Burrow and New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees finally met this week prior to the game.

'I was a Saints fan because of you', said Burrow to the historic NFL QB.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans was announced as the host venue for this College Football National Championship on November 4, 2015.

The stadium which holds up to 76,468 fans for football matches is expected to be at capacity for tonight's game.

 

Both teams enter the bowl with 14–0 undefeated record.

The winning team's 15–0 record will match that of the 2018 Clemson Tigers. This will be only the second time  since 1987 that a team finishes with such single season record.

Clemson had a closer semifinal against Ohio State.

The Tigers bested the Buckeyes with a score of 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

LSU crushed Oklahoma to reach the National Championship Game.

Their clash ended in a 63-28 win for the Tigers in the Peach Bowl on December 28th at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

