Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 College Football Championship Game (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LSU comes into New Orleans with a massive home-field advantage just down the road an hour from their campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and with good vibes in their home state in the Superdome, having won all three of their national championship titles, including their two most recent in 2003 and 2007, inside the Superdome in NOLA. Clemson's star running back Travis Etienne has a home-field advantage as well as he grew up two hours from New Orleans in Jennings, Louisiana, making this a huge night for him.
The Big Easy will be the home to the battle of the Tigers, with Clemson and sophomore star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, facing LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the consensus number one draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Additionally, both teams come into the natty with undefeated 14-0 records and Clemson looks to make it two straight undefeated, national championship seasons and extend their winning streak to 30 games, with their last loss coming in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the AllState Sugar Bowl inside the Superdome in New Orleans to the eventual national champions Alabama Crimson Tide.
LSU's last national championship game appearance came in 2011 inside the Superdome, an embarrassing 21-0 loss to archivals Alabama that ushered in the College Football Playoff era from the BCS.
If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Victory for LSU!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
One More Time pic.twitter.com/D7LJh9UmUJ
Only ☝️🤚 more hours...#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/9rCEC9QOUb— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 13, 2020
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Their last national championship game was a losing effort to Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.
'I was a Saints fan because of you', said Burrow to the historic NFL QB.
The stadium which holds up to 76,468 fans for football matches is expected to be at capacity for tonight's game.
The winning team's 15–0 record will match that of the 2018 Clemson Tigers. This will be only the second time since 1987 that a team finishes with such single season record.
The Tigers bested the Buckeyes with a score of 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Their clash ended in a 63-28 win for the Tigers in the Peach Bowl on December 28th at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.