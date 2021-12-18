UAB vs BYU: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Independence Bowl NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is UAB vs BYU match for Independence Bowl?
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 6:30 PM
Chile: 5:30 PM
Colombia: 3:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
USA (ET): 3:30 PM in ABC
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Paraguay: 5:30 PM
Peru: 3:30 PM
Uruguay: 5:30 PM
Venezuela: 4:30 PM
Key player of UAB
Hopkins' main receiving target has been Trea Shropshire, finishing the regular season with 683 yards and 6 touchdowns. While on the ground, Dewayne McBride has rushed for 1,185 yards in his 12 games.
Key player of BYU
Puka Nacua has been BYU's top receiving threat, hitting 796 passing yards. While on the ground, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns.
This is how UAB arrives
The Blazers are set to take on No. 13 BYU in the 45th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
📰 https://t.co/5VCSAMBoMf#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/wFPbTUiuX6
This is how BYU arrives
Where are you watching the game on Saturday? 🤙 pic.twitter.com/o4lLXNUu0w— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 16, 2021
The match will be played at Independence Stadium
The stadium is also host to numerous high school football games and soccer games, as many schools in Shreveport lack on-campus facilities. Independence Stadium also hosted the LHSAA State Football Championship games in 2005 after the Louisiana Superdome was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina.
