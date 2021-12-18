UAB vs BYU: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Independence Bowl NCAAF
How to watch UAB vs BYU on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game UAB vs BYU live on TV, your option is: ABC.

If you want to directly stream it: ABC App.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is UAB vs BYU match for Independence Bowl?

This is the start time of the game UAB vs BYU on December 18th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Bolivia: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 6:30 PM

Chile: 5:30 PM 

Colombia: 3:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

USA (ET): 3:30 PM in ABC

Spain: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Paraguay: 5:30 PM 

Peru: 3:30 PM 

Uruguay: 5:30 PM

Venezuela: 4:30 PM

Key player of UAB

During the year, the main choice as UAB QB has been Dylan Hopkins, who has accumulated 2,085 yards.

Hopkins' main receiving target has been Trea Shropshire, finishing the regular season with 683 yards and 6 touchdowns. While on the ground, Dewayne McBride has rushed for 1,185 yards in his 12 games.

Key player of BYU

Throughout the season, BYU has benefited from the strong play of QB Jaren Hall. In 10 games, Hall threw for 2,583 yards. His 20 touchdowns and his 5 interceptions helped him hit a 156.1 passer efficiency rating.

Puka Nacua has been BYU's top receiving threat, hitting 796 passing yards. While on the ground, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns.

This is how UAB arrives

The UAB comes to this match after a 42-25 victory over the UTEP Miners. In the second half of the game, the Blazers outscored UTEP by a score of 24-8. The team's defense allowed the Miners to finish with just 3 third-down conversions. The UAB's biggest advantage came on the ground when it outscored UTEP by 131 yards. DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr. were the team's top rushing options, finishing with 99 and 88 yards, respectively. We'll see how they play this afternoon at the Independence Bowl.

This is how BYU arrives

In BYU's most recent game against USC, the team earned its 10th win of the season with a score of 35-31. In the game, the Cougars scored 14 points in the second quarter, giving them enough cushion to control the game and sentence it in their favor. Quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he allowed USC to get into the game by throwing 2 interceptions. In the running attack, Tyler Allgeier accumulated 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The match will be played at Independence Stadium

Independence Stadium is a stadium owned by the city of Shreveport, Louisiana, and is home to the Independence Bowl. Formerly known as State Fair Stadium and Fairgrounds Stadium, it is the site of the annual Independence Bowl postseason college football game.

The stadium is also host to numerous high school football games and soccer games, as many schools in Shreveport lack on-campus facilities. Independence Stadium also hosted the LHSAA State Football Championship games in 2005 after the Louisiana Superdome was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NCAA 2021: UAB vs BYU Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: UAB vs BYU. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

