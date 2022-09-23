Kent State Golden Flashes vs Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAA Football 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcasted on television on ESPN+ and in streaming through ESPN App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Where and how to watch Kent State Golden Flashes vs Georgia Bulldogs online and live NCAAF game
This is the start time for the Kent State Golden Flashes vs Georgia Bulldogs game on September 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 1.00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12.00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1.00 PM
Chile: 1.00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11.00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11.00 AM on Star +
United States (ET): 12.00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6.00 PM
Mexico: 11.00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 1.00 PM on Star +
Peru: 11.00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1.00 PM on Star +
Key Player - Georgia Bulldogs
Stetson Bennett has had a dream start to the current College Football season, he has completed 88 pass attempts, 65 of which have been completions. He has thrown five touchdown passes and has a total of 952 yards completed.
Key Player- Kent State Golden Flashes
Marquez Cooper is Kent State's leading rusher, has scored 3 touchdowns, has 51 carries, completing 180 yards.
The combination with his QB will be vital to ruin the Bulldogs defensive job.
How are the Georgia Bulldogs doing?
The Bulldogs are undefeated with a 3-0 record, the Bulldogs led by Stenson Bennett have been winning their games with great authority.
Led by Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have combined a strong defense, which has allowed only ten points against, with only one touchdown against, with a powerful offense that has shredded opposing defenses in the first two games.
How are the Kent State Golden Flashes doing?
The Golden Flashes have a 1-2 record on the season, coming off their first win last week. Collin Schlee, is the leader of this team's offense, however, they have a negative difference between points scored and points allowed. They must improve offensively and defensively to face a powerful offense like Georgia.
Week 4 is already underway
This Friday, with three games on Thursday and Friday, week 4 of the national college soccer championship caught fire.
In this opportunity, we will have the current NCAA champions, Georgia Bulldogs, who come undefeated and with ample favoritism against Kent State Golden Flashes, in a game that promises many emotions and great plays.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Sanford Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Athens in Georgia, United States. It has a capacity of 92746 spectators.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Kent State Golden Flashes vs Georgia Football game, corresponding to week 4 of the NCAAF. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium at 12.00 pm.
Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.