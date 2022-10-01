Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NCAAF Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live NCAAF 2022 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes coverage
Where to watch the game?
Where and how to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes online and live NCAAF
This is the start time for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes game on October 1 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30PM
Bolivia: 3:30PM
Brazil: 4:30PM
Chile: 4:30PM
Colombia: 2:30PM
Ecuador: 2:30PM
United States (ET): 3:30PM on BTN
Spain: 9:30PM
Mexico: 2:30PM
Paraguay: 4:30PM
Peru: 2:30PM
Uruguay: 4:30PM
Key Player - Ohio State Buckeyes
C.J. Stroud is the guide of the Buckeyes offense, the Ohio State quarterback has completed 79 passes in 112 attempts on the season, with 1222 yards gained and 16 Touchdowns on the current season.
Key Player- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Kyle Monangai es el motor ofensivo de los Scarlet Knights, el corredor de los Rutgers ha concretado 42 acarreos en la temporada, con 157 yardas recorridas y 2 Touchdowns en la actual temporada.
How are the Ohio State Buckeyes doing?
The Buckeyes come in with a 4-0 record this season. Ohio State's offense averages 48.8 per game and has only conceded an average of 16 points against per game defensively.
How are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights doing?
The Scarlet Knights come in with a 3-1 record this season. Rutgers' offense averages 28.5 points per game and has only conceded an average of 17.3 points against per game defensively.
College Football action continues
This time we'll have all the incidents of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, the local team exposes its undefeated at home, looking for its fifth win in the campaign.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Ohio Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Columbus in Ohio, United States and is part of the sports complex of Ohio State University.
It has a capacity of 104,944 spectators.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes match, corresponding to Week 5 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Ohio Stadium, at 3:30 pm.
Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.