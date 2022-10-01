Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NCAAF Season
11:34 PM7 minutes ago

11:29 PM12 minutes ago

Where to watch the game?

This Saturday's game will be broadcasted by BTN. 
11:24 PM17 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes online and live NCAAF

This is the start time for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes game on October 1 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30PM 
Bolivia: 3:30PM 
Brazil: 4:30PM
Chile: 4:30PM 
Colombia: 2:30PM 
Ecuador: 2:30PM 
United States (ET): 3:30PM on BTN
Spain: 9:30PM 
Mexico: 2:30PM 
Paraguay: 4:30PM 
Peru: 2:30PM 
Uruguay: 4:30PM 
11:19 PM22 minutes ago

Key Player - Ohio State Buckeyes

C.J. Stroud is the guide of the Buckeyes offense, the Ohio State quarterback has completed 79 passes in 112 attempts on the season, with 1222 yards gained and 16 Touchdowns on the current season.
11:14 PM27 minutes ago

Key Player- Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kyle Monangai es el motor ofensivo de los Scarlet Knights, el corredor de los Rutgers ha concretado 42 acarreos en la temporada, con 157 yardas recorridas y 2 Touchdowns en la actual temporada.
11:09 PM32 minutes ago

How are the Ohio State Buckeyes doing?

The Buckeyes come in with a 4-0 record this season. Ohio State's offense averages 48.8 per game and has only conceded an average of 16 points against per game defensively. 
11:04 PM37 minutes ago

How are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights doing?

The Scarlet Knights come in with a 3-1 record this season. Rutgers' offense averages 28.5 points per game and has only conceded an average of 17.3 points against per game defensively. 
10:59 PM42 minutes ago

College Football action continues

This time we'll have all the incidents of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, the local team exposes its undefeated at home, looking for its fifth win in the campaign. 
10:54 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Ohio Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Columbus in Ohio, United States and is part of the sports complex of Ohio State University. 
It has a capacity of 104,944 spectators. 
10:49 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes match, corresponding to Week 5 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Ohio Stadium, at 3:30 pm.
