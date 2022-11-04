Ohio State Buckeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats game on November 5 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ABC
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Key Player- Northwestern
Ryan Hilinski- QB.
Hilinski is the Wildcats quarterback, he has attempted 244 passes on the season, 141 of which have been successful. He has 1576 yards, 6 interceptions and 6 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player- Ohio State
CJ Stroud- QB.
Stroud is the quarterback of the Buckeyes, on the season he has attempted 223 passes, of which, 159 have been successful. He has 2377 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season.
Stroud is one of the possible candidates for the Heisman Trophy for the 2022 season.
Head-to-Head: Buckeyes vs. Wildcats
Buckeyes and Wildcats last met in the regular season in 2019, with Ohio State winning in a 52-3 landslide.
Ohio State's 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. 2020 Big Ten title game represented Ohio State's fourth consecutive Big Ten championship. fourth consecutive Big Ten championship
This will be the 80th game between these two universities, Ohio State leads the particular series with a 64-14-1 record, including nine straight wins.
Two of the last three games in this series were Big Ten Championship games (2018 and 2020) played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
and a conference record.
Wildcats not to suffer a shocking loss at home
Northwestern has a 1-7 record on the season and sits in last place in its conference, a bleak outlook for a weakened team facing one of the nation's best teams.
Buckeyes look to continue their winning streak
After 8 wins in a row, occupying second place nationally, this Saturday against the Wildcats, they aspire to continue with their perfect record.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues week 10 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Ohio State Buckeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats, teams with different realities, the Buckeyes remain undefeated in the season, while their rivals have only achieved a victory in the season.
Where is the game?
Ryan Field located in the city of Evanston (Illinois) will host this duel and is the home of the Wildcats of College Football. This stadium has a capacity for 43,130 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats live broadcast, corresponding to the week 10 matchup of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Ryan Field, at 12:00 pm.