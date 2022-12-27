Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NCAAF (0-0)
6:26 PMa few seconds ago

Yards allowed

While these are the yards they allowed on the ground and through the air.

Coastal Carolina | East Carolina

Yards allowed 412.6 410.9

Passing yards allowed 282.0 299.5

Rushing yards allowed 130.6 111.4

6:22 PM4 minutes ago

Total Yards

These were the passing and rushing stats for both teams on the campaign:

Coastal Carolina | East Carolina

Total Yards 411.0 459.0

Yards Passing 249.0 288.5

Yards Rushing 162.0 170.5

6:19 PM7 minutes ago

Explosive match

A high-scoring game is expected with 66.5 units predicted in this game, about 30 points for each team.
6:17 PM10 minutes ago

The favorite

East Carolina is the favorite to win this duel according to bookmakers in Las Vegas with a 7.5-point advantage.
6:12 PM15 minutes ago

Today's NCAAF Results

Four games were scheduled for this day, of which there is already one result and the other is nearing completion:

Memphis 24-10 Utah State | Fourth Period

Georgia Southern 21-23 Buffalo | Final

6:07 PM20 minutes ago

Start

NCAAF bowl activity continues with Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. We begin with coverage of the game.
6:02 PM25 minutes ago

Tune in here Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates Live Score in NCAAF 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match for the NCAAF 2022 on VAVEL US.
5:57 PM30 minutes ago

What time is Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match for NCAAF 2022?

This is the start time of the game Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates of December 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

5:52 PM35 minutes ago

Last games Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates

Although both teams play in Carolina, this game will be the first in which they meet in a bowl, so they will be looking to take the pride of the state.
5:47 PM40 minutes ago

Key player East Carolina Pirates

The highlight of the 12 games in 2022 was quarterback Holton Ahlers, who managed to have good marches with the offense. He completed 67.1 percent of his completions for 3,408 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
5:42 PMan hour ago

Key player Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The offense was not one of the best of the year, but the hopes of winning will rest on the performance of quarterback Grayson McCall, who completed 69.1 percent of his completions for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
5:37 PMan hour ago

East Carolina Pirates: pulling out the win

While the East Carolina Pirates did not have such a good tournament, finishing with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses, where they barely won one of the last three, but they will try to win the "classic" against the other Carolina university in a game that looks even for this Tuesday's clash.
5:32 PMan hour ago

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: closing a good season

Despite two losses on the final stretch of the campaign that deprived them of the opportunity to be in a better bowl, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers expects to finish with a good season where they had 9 wins and only 3 losses, although they did not really face great quality teams during the campaign.
5:27 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match will be played at the Protective Stadium, in Birmingham, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
5:22 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NCAAF 2022: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
