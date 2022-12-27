Memphis vs Utah State Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch First Responder Bowl Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Memphis vs Uta State live in the First Responder Bowl.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Memphis vs Utah State live, as well as the latest information from Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Memphis vs Utah State online and live in the First Responder Bowl?
The game will be broadcast on ESPN
Memphis vs Utah State can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Memphis vs Utah State First Responder Bowl game?
This is the kickoff time for the Memphis vs Utah State game on December 27, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:15 hours
Bolivia: 4:15 p.m.
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
Spain: 10:15pm
United States: 2:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:15 p.m.
Peru: 5:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:15 p.m.
Japan: 2:15 PM
India: 2:15 PM
Nigeria: 2:15 PM
South Africa: 2:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 PM
United Kingdom ET: 3:15 PM
Other bowls tomorrow
Tomorrow's Camellia Bowl between Georgia vs Buffalo, Birmingham Bowl between CCU vs ECU and Guaranateed Rate Bowl between Wisconsin vs Ok State will also take place tomorrow.
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Located in University Park in Texas, it is home of the Southern Methodist University and SMU plays in that field, it has a capacity of 32 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 2, 2000, it will be the scenario where Memphis vs Utah State will play.
Background
Neither team has met in a bowl, but from experience Memphis will come out as a 7-point favorite over Utah State, a great game is in store for us with two teams that are not coming in well but will be looking to get out of the slump.
How does Utah State get there?
Utah State also comes to this game after an ugly 42-23 loss against Boise State, in that game their quarterback Cooper Legas got 306 yards per pass, a touchdown per pass, but it was a disadvantage to have 2 passes intercepted, they will also seek to win the First Responder Bowl and get out of the bad streak with a team that has its greatest strength in the defense.
How does Memphis arrive?
Memphis in their last game lost 31-34 against SMU, a game that their quarterback Seth Henigan achieved 287 yards per pass, a touchdown pass and an interception, a team that generates a lot of points but also allows a lot of points, will look to get out of the bad streak tomorrow against Utah State.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Memphis vs Utah State live stream, corresponding to the First Responder Bowl. The game will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, at 13:15 time.