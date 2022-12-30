Notre Dame vs South Carolina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Notre Dame vs South Carolina Live Score Here
Speak up, Beamer!
“Frankly, we had a couple of players on our team who entered the portal and they asked me if they could enter the portal and still play bowl games and I told them no, you can't. with us or not. I don't mean this in a negative way. I wish you well. But I don't want someone down here who's already done it. maybe you're spending half your time thinking about where to go next? the next stop and stuff like that.''
“I think every situation is different. different. I will say this, the guys who are in the portal for us or have entered the portal, I tell them I will help them anyway,” said Beamer. “...But I dont continue to have contact with them where Im texting and calling them and asking them to come back.”
"They entered the portal for a reason," said Beamer. “If for some reason they want to reach out and talk about coming back, we can have that conversation. But I haven’t had that with anyone yet and I wouldn’t say I expect that this year either.''
Average!
How do you get to South Carolina?
Speak up, Buchner!
“I was practicing USC week; I was practicing but not really, just kind of slowly getting back into things. I did individual things in BC week. Wasn't doing much but throwing some balls and stuff.
"Everything we are doing is our own business. focused on the ball," said Angeli, who recorded just seven snaps during Notre Dame's 8-4 regular season. “Here in the morning, here at night; late and we have time to put all our focus on football and improve. It’s great, just focusing more on young people and getting ready for South Carolina is a must. It's a goal and also being able to play well and get some live replays against some great guys has been really beneficial to my development.”
“I think you are a good fit. this from a different point of view, see As a trainer sees it, you can learn. When you're able to step back and sort of understand how a coach sees it, you're not able to do it. This is how a defender should see the game,” Irish Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees said, “and I think being in the area, youre going to be in the area. in a certain way. I think it just helped to slow some things down for him.
“Yes, 100% see the field more fully,” he said.“I tried to contribute as much as I could there. on top, I tried to be as valuable as possible and I did that throughout the year there. on top. It helped me, seeing the game from that perspective.''
“I have kind of developed a new understanding and relationship with football. Less as a quarterback and just throwing the ball to certain places, because it’s a sport. That's what the playthrough says and instead just more schematically with a deeper understanding of the previous game.''
“Especially when we are watching things together, we are able to exchange these questions in the room, but when we are not in the building at home, watching a movie and seeing some things, there is no difference. "It's okay to submit a question to our chat group and see what the guys have to say," said Angeli.“What do they think and then I can watch it again and see if I can see it through. from their lens. can never stop finding better ways of doing things and we are trying to challenge everything.''
“After the reps in training and seeing coverage, it’s good to go. Would I have gone here or here? And I might say, Well, I guess I could have gone here instead. based on coverage', and he'd say, 'OK, I think I'd go there'. You see, but there are definitely multiple ways to run our offense, but in the end we're just trying to run and make plays.''
“ There's good power, Steve knows a lot about football and our attack, and there's a lot of power. There are few people who see things from a quarterback's perspective about football and our offense," Buchner said.“There's Coach Rees, and the quarterbacks, and the GAs, and sometimes you've got to see them. you don’t want to text a coach. only Do you want to send a text message to a friend? It's much more casual, and I think that's certainly the way to go. beneficial.”