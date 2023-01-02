Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans online live NCAAF 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans game on January 2 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 1:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on ESPN
Spain: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Key Player- USC
Caleb Williams is the team's quarterback, this season he was selected as the Heisman Memorial Trophy winner. On the season, he has thrown 448 passes, of those, 296 completed passes. He has 4075 yards and 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the season.
Key Player - Tulane
Michael Pratt is the quarterback of the Tulane Green Wave. On the season he has 321 pass attempts, 207 of which have been completed, with a 64.5% percentage, the best in his NCAA career.
He has completed 2776 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions so far.
Head to Head: Green Wave vs Trojans
This will be the first duel in 76 years between the Green Wave and the Trojans. Both squads played in 1931, 1942 and 1946; the record is in favor of USC with a 2-1 record.
In the first meeting in 1931, the Trojans defeated the Green Wave in the Rose Bowl, taking the national championship.
Trojans look to close out season with Cotton Bowl as consolation prize
The USC team had an 11-2 record on the season, occupying first place in the Pac-12 standings, however, they lost the conference championship game to Utah by a score of 47-24. They will look to the Cotton Bowl for a consolation prize.
Tulane wants to make a splash in the Cotton Bowl
The Tulane team finished the season with a record of 11-2 and ranked 16th in the nation, however, for the Cotton Bowl they have a 41% chance of winning, so they will have to optimize their offense and defense to try to beat USC.
College football action continues
This afternoon the collegiate bowls of the 2022 NCAAF season will continue, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans, a duel that will give the winner of the traditional Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Where will the match be played?
The AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington (Texas), will host this duel. It is a stadium owned by the Dallas Cowboys. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans, corresponding to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 13:00.