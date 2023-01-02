Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Match
Photo: USA Today Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans live on VAVEL

We will soon share with you the starting lineups for Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans live, as well as the latest information from AT&T Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online stream of the match.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans online live NCAAF 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans game on January 2 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 1:00 p.m. 
Ecuador: 13:00 hours 
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on ESPN
Spain: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m. 
7:50 AMan hour ago

Key Player- USC

Caleb Williams is the team's quarterback, this season he was selected as the Heisman Memorial Trophy winner. On the season, he has thrown 448 passes, of those, 296 completed passes. He has 4075 yards and 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the season.
Photo: USA Today Sports
Photo: USA Today Sports
7:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player - Tulane

Michael Pratt is the quarterback of the Tulane Green Wave. On the season he has 321 pass attempts, 207 of which have been completed, with a 64.5% percentage, the best in his NCAA career. 
He has completed 2776 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions so far. 
Photo: USA Today Sports
Photo: USA Today Sports
7:40 AMan hour ago

Head to Head: Green Wave vs Trojans

This will be the first duel in 76 years between the Green Wave and the Trojans. Both squads played in 1931, 1942 and 1946; the record is in favor of USC with a 2-1 record.

In the first meeting in 1931, the Trojans defeated the Green Wave in the Rose Bowl, taking the national championship.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

Trojans look to close out season with Cotton Bowl as consolation prize

The USC team had an 11-2 record on the season, occupying first place in the Pac-12 standings, however, they lost the conference championship game to Utah by a score of 47-24. They will look to the Cotton Bowl for a consolation prize.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Tulane wants to make a splash in the Cotton Bowl

The Tulane team finished the season with a record of 11-2 and ranked 16th in the nation, however, for the Cotton Bowl they have a 41% chance of winning, so they will have to optimize their offense and defense to try to beat USC.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

College football action continues

This afternoon the collegiate bowls of the 2022 NCAAF season will continue, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans, a duel that will give the winner of the traditional Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Where will the match be played?

The AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington (Texas), will host this duel. It is a stadium owned by the Dallas Cowboys. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
 
Photo: Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Dallas Cowboys
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tulane Green Wave vs USC Trojans, corresponding to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium, at 13:00.
 
VAVEL Logo