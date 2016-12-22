Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Navy Midshipmen live stream scores and updates of the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Refresh content

Check back before game time for minute-by-minute updates ahead of this highly anticipated Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl encounter.

With both teams having enjoyed successful seasons but still hungry for more in their final games of the year, both squads will come out energized and eager for an Armed Forces Bowl win. The contrast in styles for both teams will be particularly intriguing to watch for, with the Bulldog's high-powered passing game going up against the brute strength of the Midshipmen's ground game. Either way, it'll be a fairly high scoring encounter with the better defense likely to be the x-factor for whichever team comes out on top.

Since that dominant win over the Mustangs of SMU, it's been a different story for the Midshipmen. Niumatalolo's squad has struggled as of late, with an injury to star quarterback Will Worth ending his season and lowering offensive proficiency since that point. In the American Atheltic Conference championship game against Temple, the Midshipmen struggled to put up points, falling 34-10 and essentially ending their New Years Six hopes. Most recently, Navy fell to an inspired Army team 21-17, ending their 14-year win streak against their bitter rivals in their final game of the regular season. That loss to the Black Knights of West Point, while heartbreaking, may serve as a catalyst for the Midshipmen, with Niumatalolo's team coming into Fort Worth with increased motivation ahead of their final game of the year.

For the Midshipmen of Navy, Ken Niumatalolo's team has been striving to reach the same heights graduated quarterback Keenan Reynolds led the Midshipmen to last year. The American Athletic Conference west division champions began their season 3-0 with wins over Fordham, UConn, and Tulane. The Midshipmen were then upset by rival Air Force 28-14 before two more victories sent Navy to 5-1. A tough 45-52 loss to USF followed, with Niumatalolo's team embarking on a four-game win streak including a thrilling, 28-27 win over rival Notre Dame. The Midshipmen followed the win up, claiming an easy 66-31 victory over East Carolina before throttling the SMU Mustangs on the road with a dominant 75-31 victory.

For Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, it's been a season of what-ifs. After beginning the season 1-3 with tight losses to Arkansas, Texas Tech, and Middle Tennessee, the Bulldogs came alive, going on a seven-game winning streak that included pivotal victories over UTEP, Western Kentucky, Rice, and UTSA in Conference USA play. Similar to their opponents Friday in Fort Worth, the Bulldogs dropped their last two, with more tight defeats at the hands of rival Southern Miss and a loss to the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky in the C-USA Championship game. For the seniors of the Louisiana Tech team, they'll be hungry to finish another successful year on a high note following four very tight losses this season.

In one of the more highly anticipated matchups of this bowl season, the 8-5 Bulldogs of Lousiana Tech out of Conference USA face the 9-4 Navy Midshipmen of the American Athletic Conference. For both teams, it's been a whirlwind season, with tough losses early on and in the tail end of the season, but with some stellar play during the middle of the year. While both teams are currently on a two-game losing streak, both head coaches, and their squads will be eager to notch up a win to end their seasons in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm CT on Friday, December 23. There will be coverage pregame, during the game, and postgame live from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Navy Midshipmen! My name is Thomas Cluck and I will be providing minute-by-minute updates, commentary, and results of this game.