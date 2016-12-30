Virginia Tech stuns Arkansas in Belk Bowl 35-24

Virginia Tech scored 35 second-half points to rally from a 24-0 halftime deficit to defeat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

Arkansas builds huge first half lead behind Allen's three touchdowns

Arkansas got the first break of the game when Brooks Ellis recovered a fumble of Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans. The Razorbacks turned that turnover into a Cole Hedlund 38-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

The lead would expand when Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen capped off a nine play, 90-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Hogs a 10-0 edge. The Arkansas defense forced another turnover when Ryan Pulley intercepted Evans and, unlike the first turnover, this one was turned into a touchdown when Allen found Cheyenne O'Grady for a 28-yard strike.

The first-half scoring was capped off when Allen threw his second TD to Keon Hatcher and the Razorbacks entered the halftime break with a 24-0 lead.

Allen found the end zone three times in the first half to give Arkansas a huge first-half lead | Source: Streeter Lecka - Getty Images

Virginia Tech reverses game behind Evans; shocks Arkansas with second half barrage

Arkansas has had a habit of throwing away second half leads and putting in bad performances and this was no different. The comeback began when Virginia Tech forced Razorbacks receiver Drew Morgan and Evans quickly turned that into a touchdown, with a four-yard run.

Anthony Shegog intercepted Allen and Evans hit Sam Rogers for a five-yard score, the lead was suddenly trimmed to 24-14. Allen was picked off again and once again, Virginia Tech found the end zone, Evans finding Chris Cunningham to close the third quarter scoring with Arkansas suddenly only ahead 24-21.

The Hokies would take the lead for good when running back Travon McMillan powered in from six yards out and Virginia Tech was now in front 28-24. The barrage was completed when Evans scored from a yard out, a 35-point run sealing the Hokies 10th win of the season and leaving Arkansas with an all-too-familiar feeling.