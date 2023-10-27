Vikings vs Packers Preview: Fight for the National League North

We reach week 8 of the 2023 NFL season with a great game in the National Conference between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, where the Minnesota team will be looking for a victory that puts them in Playoff positions and secures the second place in the North division of their conference.

The Dolphins arrive after 3 wins and 4 losses, in addition to two consecutive victories against the 49ers and the Bears. Minnesota has started to show improvement after a bad start of the season with three consecutive defeats, that is why the team will be looking for a victory to continue the positive streak.

Likewise, the Packers come after a bad streak with three consecutive losses to Lions, Raiders and Broncos, but with a streak of 2 wins and 4 losses. Green Bay is still rebuilding and looking for a new winning streak for the franchise.

Players to watch?

We will have an interesting duel between Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love to win at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and looking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,547 yards in pass completions through the air, 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Packers will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry the Vikings offense will have. The quarterback connection with Justin Jefferson will be critical to have a good season.

On the other hand, the Packers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and looking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Green Bay quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers are 1,263 yards in pass completions through the air, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions with which he has achieved 2 victories. The game against the Vikings will be a great test to start showing some of the changes the Packers offense will have. The quarterback connection with AJ Dillon will be key to having a good season.

The setting?

The Lambeau Field located in the city of Green Bay will host this duel between two teams looking to continue in good shape the 2023 NFL regular season. This stadium has a capacity for 81,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1957.

This game will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. (CDMX) at Lambeau Field. The Vikings will be looking for a victory that will put them among the best in the conference, while the Packers will try to win and will not be an easy opponent looking to turn the negative streak around.

