New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Brian Daboll!
Brian Daboll, head coach of the Giants, also spoke about the team's performance and about playing on Christmas: "Yes, a little different. A bit different. Making sure our schedules are in line with what we need, but it's a little different from - this is my first time. In 20-something years, I can't remember playing at Christmas. It's a privilege to be part of the game. That's an important part of playing in this position. You touch the ball on every play and securing possession is an essential component of playing in that position. He's done a good job with that. There's always risk and reward in every move. So you have to make the right decision, whether it's a vertical, intermediate or short throw. That's what we're working on with him. Well, there are a lot of things needed to play quarterback. I wouldn't say it's just for young quarterbacks, but for quarterbacks in general. You put a lot of value on taking care of the ball and possessing it so that you have the opportunity to move it down the field. There are a lot of things involved in that, not just the quarterback. It's the receivers who are where they're supposed to be, the line of scrimmage, the running back who makes sure he knows where the blitz is. It's a collective effort, but he has the ball in his hands and, when he has time, he can go ahead and make sure he's reading the coverage the right way and throw it to the right guy. You put a lot of emphasis on that, you do it in training and, until you get to the game, when you can really get hit and knocked down, you need to make sure that, even in those attacks, you're doing things in the best possible way to keep possession of the ball."
Nick Siranni!
Eagles head coach Nick Siranni spoke to the press about his job and the team's offense: "This offense is running exactly the same way it did last year. That's my offense. The criticism is unfairly going to [offensive coordinator] Brian Johnson, because he's making the plays. The criticism should go to me. The offense has been similar during my three years. We still have our goals ahead of us. We know we made the playoffs this week. We're not really looking at that. We know what we want to do. We want to win the division, but this is the last time you'll hear me say that. We have to win a game next week".
Injury Report: Giants
The Giants on the other side won't be able to use the injured Daniel Jones, Matt Peart, Randy Bullock, Gary Brightwell, Cade York, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Evan Neal, as well as having Lawrence Cager, Dexter Lawrence, A'Shawn Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Eagles
For the match the Eagles will be without the injured Shaun Bradley, Zech McPherason, Roderick Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Justin Evans, Zach Cunningham, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and Landon Dickerson, as well as having Nicholas Morrow listed as questionable.
NFC East
Both teams are in the NFC East. The Cowboys lead with 10 wins and four losses, tied with the Eagles at the top of the conference. The Giants are next, with five wins and nine losses, and the Commanders, with four wins and 10 losses.
Last Matches: Giants
The New York Giants, on the other hand, have won three and lost two of their last games. On November 12, they lost 49-17 to the Cowboys. On November 19, they beat the Commanders 31-19. On the 26th, by 10-7, the win came against the Patriots. On Monday (11), a 24-22 win over the Packers, and on Sunday (17), a 24-6 loss to the Saints.
Last Matches: Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles come into the match with two wins and three defeats in their last games. On November 20, they beat the Chiefs 21-17. On November 26, a 37-34 win over the Bills. On the third day of December, the defeat came by 42-19 to the 49ers. On Sunday (10), by 33 to 13, the defeat was to the Cowboys and, closing the sequence, by 20 to 17, the defeat came to the Seahawks on Monday (18).
