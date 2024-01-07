New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles live streaming
When is the New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles match and how to follow it LIVE?
Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA
Time: 18:25
Where to watch: NFL Game Pass
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil
Tommy DeVito
Under the leadership of quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,087 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, the team has struggled to find consistency.
Leading receivers Darius Slayton and Darren Waller have combined for 1,215 yards and 4 touchdowns, but the team has struggled to convert those plays into consistent points.
Eagles favorites
The Eagles' defense is being criticized a lot and Matt Patricia taking over the play-calling certainly hasn't reassured anyone, given his recent track record. If the performance improves just a little, that's enough for the 4.5 handicap to come in. We're counting on it in the final week of the regular season.
Eagles' pros and cons
The defense has been playing well and has some interesting players on the unit. Fletcher Cox's injury has opened up space for Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to reassemble Georgia's college champion defensive line. Beyond them, the problem is in the secondary, which has been playing below par and has been a big problem for the current unit.
Giants' pros and cons
The defense has some good names and has been playing very well. In this game, they obviously have a much more complicated mission, but they can help the offense by staying off the field against an offense that can score points every time it touches the ball.
Philadelphia Eagles
In the last game the defensive line was completely dominated by the Cardinals, a team that had three wins and rushed for 221 yards in Philadelphia. The Giants themselves, two weeks ago, had a chance to win the game.
So the Eagles have to get back to their rice and beans. A dominant offense full of alternatives, a safe and accurate Jalen Hurts and pressure on the quarterback (only 11 sacks in the last seven games).
New York Giants
So is it a good thing to have one more win and avoid that dreadful statistic? Well, the position in the Top 5 of the Draft is basically guaranteed and a win could take the team out of the mix with Titans and Chargers also with 5 wins and Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Panthers (who will have to give up the pick to the Bears) with less than 5.
In other words, it's best to lose soon, go on vacation and think about 2024.
TIME AND PLACE!
At the MetLife Stadium this Sunday at 6.25pm (BST), the eliminated New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles, who have already qualified for the playoffs but can still win the NFC East title.
In the last week, neither team achieved good results: both were defeated, with the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals being a major upset. Even so, the team has the same 11 wins and 5 losses as the Cowboys, losing on the tie-breaker criteria.
Even if they're on a bad run, losing to the Giants is too much, especially if they need to win to take the NFC East (the Cowboys have to lose too). Jalen Hurts will have one more chance to cut down on turnovers and the defense needs to get back to pressuring the rival QB.