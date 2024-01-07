New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NFL Match
Foto: New York Giants

Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles match will be broadcast live on pay-per-view NFL Game Pass.
When is the New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles match and how to follow it LIVE?

League: NFL

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Time: 18:25

Where to watch: NFL Game Pass

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

Tommy DeVito

The New York Giants have been facing a challenging season, with a record of 5 wins and 11 losses.

Under the leadership of quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,087 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, the team has struggled to find consistency.

Leading receivers Darius Slayton and Darren Waller have combined for 1,215 yards and 4 touchdowns, but the team has struggled to convert those plays into consistent points.

Eagles favorites

Even if they're on a bad run, losing to the Giants is too much, especially if they need to win to take the NFC East (the Cowboys have to lose too). Jalen Hurts will have one more chance to cut down on turnovers and the defense needs to get back to pressuring the rival QB.

The Eagles' defense is being criticized a lot and Matt Patricia taking over the play-calling certainly hasn't reassured anyone, given his recent track record. If the performance improves just a little, that's enough for the 4.5 handicap to come in. We're counting on it in the final week of the regular season.

Eagles' pros and cons

The Philadelphia Eagles have QB Jalen Hurts playing very well since last year. In the air, the team has WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith who have been one of the best duos in the NFL. In the running game, the team has RB DeAndre Swift as the leading rusher, but with other players also participating a lot in the runs. The offensive line has lost some players to injury and may have problems controlling the opposing defensive line, which is very good.

The defense has been playing well and has some interesting players on the unit. Fletcher Cox's injury has opened up space for Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to reassemble Georgia's college champion defensive line. Beyond them, the problem is in the secondary, which has been playing below par and has been a big problem for the current unit.

Giants' pros and cons

The offense is led by QB Daniel Jones, who hadn't been playing so well and was injured. Now it's QB Tommy DeVito, but for this game it'll have RB Saquon Barkley, who is the best player on the offense, but without injured LT Andrew Thomas. The offense will rely on runs and a few passes to Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton.

The defense has some good names and has been playing very well. In this game, they obviously have a much more complicated mission, but they can help the offense by staying off the field against an offense that can score points every time it touches the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles

Even with 11 wins, the Eagles' season can be considered a bit of a disappointment, especially in recent weeks with the offense stagnating at various times and the defense becoming a huge problem for the coaching staff and especially for the peace of the fans.

In the last game the defensive line was completely dominated by the Cardinals, a team that had three wins and rushed for 221 yards in Philadelphia. The Giants themselves, two weeks ago, had a chance to win the game.

So the Eagles have to get back to their rice and beans. A dominant offense full of alternatives, a safe and accurate Jalen Hurts and pressure on the quarterback (only 11 sacks in the last seven games).

New York Giants

Tyrod Taylor is back at quarterback for the Giants and the team has played two competitive games against two playoff teams, the Eagles and the Rams. The season is still dismal, but it's something worth noting. Incidentally, if New York loses the game, as is expected, it will be the fourth season in seven years that the team has lost 12 games or more, tied with the Texans as the worst number in the period.

So is it a good thing to have one more win and avoid that dreadful statistic? Well, the position in the Top 5 of the Draft is basically guaranteed and a win could take the team out of the mix with Titans and Chargers also with 5 wins and Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Panthers (who will have to give up the pick to the Bears) with less than 5.

In other words, it's best to lose soon, go on vacation and think about 2024.

New York Giants

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The NFL match between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday, January 7, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

At the MetLife Stadium this Sunday at 6.25pm (BST), the eliminated New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles, who have already qualified for the playoffs but can still win the NFC East title.

In the last week, neither team achieved good results: both were defeated, with the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals being a major upset. Even so, the team has the same 11 wins and 5 losses as the Cowboys, losing on the tie-breaker criteria.

Welcome to the New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the New York Giants on one side. On the other side is the Philadelphia Eagles. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
