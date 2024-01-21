After the Green Bay Packers blew out the Dallas Cowboys last week to a 48-32 scoreline to become the first 7th seed to win in the play-offs, there next matchup was a trip to face the number 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

The first half we only saw 1 TD which was from the 49ers, but were only 1 point ahead thanks to the 2 FG's from the Packers. With some great third down conversion in the opening drives from the Packers, they were unable to convert to any TD's thanks to the 49ers defence being able to block them out.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 49ers TD came from Purdy's 32-yard throw to Kittle in a key 3rd down throw.

Packers came out firing in the second half, where a key 3rd and 15 play changed the outcome of the drive. The ball was thrown slightly short by the rookie QB Jordan Love, who has been near faultless the last few months, but a second pass interference from 49ers corner Ambry Thomas meant Green Bay gained 41 yards up the field.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With a TD from Love to Melton on the following throw put 49ers in a pressurised position, it was important to utilise their attacking threats even with Deebo Samuel's early bath due to a shoulder injury. The response was immediate thanks to two big plays from Purdy. A throw to Kittle who gained 32-yards was finished off by McCaffrey who ran to the end zone from 39-yards.

The pendulum swung again with the Packers right from the kickoff return, where they gained 73-yards, the ball was punched out of Nixon's arms before Wilson jumped on top of the football to stop the ball from being collected by San Francisco.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Just four plays later, Love found Kraft to take the lead once more. This was where the scoring ended for the Packers. With the 49ers not being able to capitalise on the next turnover, a Moody FG was enough to be back within 4.

With six minutes remaining on the clock in the 4th quarter, the Packers needed to convert a FG to all but confirm their place in the NFC Championship Game. Carlson, a rookie, kicked a 41-yard FG wide left, giving the 49ers a chance to win.

In the final play Purdy went 6/7 for 47 yards with two 11 yard carries in what was the game winning drive, with McCaffrey sealing it off from 6 yards. The 49ers trailed for most of the game and looked rusty, but when it mattered most they sealed it in the dying moments.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The win was confirmed when Love threw his 2nd INT by a cross-body throw, which Greenlaw got hold off which allowed the Northern California team to run the clock down in the final moments.

This win was the first in the Kyle Shanahan era where the 49ers have won the game when in the 4th quarter they were trailing by 5+ points, with the record now standing at 1-31.

Up Next

The 49ers will host the winner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions on January 28th for the NFC Championship Game.