This second round postseason game will be between two teams from the national conference, who will give everything they have to advance to the next round and the loser will go home.

Where do they play?

Levi's Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,864 spectators and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on April 19, 2011 and cost 1,300 million dollars to build.

Wikipedia

How do both teams get there?

The San Francisco 49ers managed to enter the NFL postseason 2023-2024, they obtained the first position of the NFC West with 12 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. The goal of the San Francisco 49ers for this game is to win the home game and thus advance to the conference championship. They have an advantage in Saturday's game when they play at home and their fans can support them. Their last game was on January 7, 2024 and resulted in a 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium to secure another loss in the tournament.

The Green Bay Packers also secured their ticket to the divisional round of the NFL, they achieved the second position in the NFC North with 9 games won, 0 tied and 8 lost. They arrive as the underdogs to win this game, but they could surprise because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. Their last game was on January 14, 2024 and resulted in a 48-32 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium to win the Wild Card round.

Where to watch and at what time does Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers play?

The game will only be streamed on NFL Gamepass. The game starts at 7:15 pm (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have faced each other several times. In the last 5 meetings, the San Francisco 49ers have won three times while the Green Bay Packers have won twice.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on August 12, 2022 and on that occasion the San Francisco 49ers won 28-21 at Levi's Stadium. That matchup was full of good plays, lots of tackles and points that will hopefully be repeated on Saturday.

Players to watch

Brock Purdy (#13): the 24 year old quarterback is an outstanding player in the team, so far he is active for Saturday's game. In the regular season he managed 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in only 15 games. He will be very important for the game due to his experience and should lead the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Jordan Love (#10): plays quarterback and is one of the best at his position. This season he has achieved 4,159 passing yards and has thrown 32 touchdown passes for his team so far this season. The 25-year-old will carry his team's offense and will play using everything he has.