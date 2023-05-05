2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Late Yamamoto goal helps Oilers eliminate Kings in Game 6

Kailer Yamamoto broke a 4-4 tie with 3:06 left as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series at Crypto.com Arena.

"I think a lot of people look at the Oilers and think it's a two or three-man team. Couldn't be further from that at all", said Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who had a goal and an assist.

"Up and down the lineup we got contributions. ... That's what playoff hockey is all about, and it's a good sign for our group."

The Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights, owner of the best record in the Western Conference, in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Game 1 set for next Tuesday night.

Klim Kostin scored twice and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers.

"We are sure of ourselves and sure of what our opportunity is here, and we have an understanding that it's not always going to be smooth sailing", said Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft.

"It's OK that there is some drama in the story."

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for Los Angeles while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

"I mean, it comes down to a few plays, obviously", said Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. "They get timely goals. I mean, we got a few timely goals. They just got the last one."

McDavid put the Oilers in front 1-0 just 85 seconds into the game, tipping a pass from Evan Bouchard under the right leg of Korpisalo.

Durzi tied the game as his shot from above the left circle found its way past Skinner, who was screened in front by Gabriel Vilardi.

Kostin made it 2-1 Edmonton as he used Los Angeles defenseman Sean Walker as a screen and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Leon Draisaitl, continuing his excellent play in the playoffs, extended the Oilers lead 4:06 into the second period, with a one-timer from the right circle on a feed from McDavid.

Edmonton was 9 for 16 on the power play in the series as compared to 7 of 21 for Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe made it a one-goal game with the Kings on the power play, his wrist shot from the right circle finding the top shelf.

Fiala evened things up as his wrist shot through heavy traffic eluded Skinner. He was productive in the series, finishing with six points despite missing the first three games with a lower body injury.

"Obviously, a healthy Kevin is different than somebody hurt", said Kings center Phillip Danault. "But, yeah, we were missing him at the beginning of the series for sure. But he came out pretty strong for us and played well."

For the third time, the Oilers went in front. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty's pass to Mikey Anderson went along the boards and skipped over his stick allowing Kostin to score from the slot.

"They find a way to score some big goals, and their bottom six guys were huge for them. I think that was the turning point there", Danault said. "We played a solid game, but they played the whole game and got rewarded."

Danault tied the game with 12:14 left with a shorthanded goal from the slot, Skinner breaking his stick while trying to pass to Bouchard, but Yamamoto's long wrist shot beat Korpisalo in what proved to be the winning goal.

"I was having flashbacks to Game 4 against Calgary last year", said McDavid. "I'ts good that we've been in that situation before where a weird one goes in.

"It kind of feels funny that the game is tied, you didn't really do anything wrong, but it was a tough break. ... Then the little guy (Yamomoto) steps up here, and it's a credit to those guys."