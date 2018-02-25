2018 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

I will update this as I get information and also with articles, I hope that you'll stick around through 3 P.M. ET on Monday!

February 25th: Nashville has acquired Brandon Bollig and Troy Grosenick from the San Jose Sharks for their 2018 sixth-round pick.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, trade talk has heated up around Oilers forward Patrick Maroon. Seven teams have reportedly contacted Edmonton.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the leading suitors to try and land Karlsson from Ottawa, but it's unlikely that a deal gets done by the deadline.

The Panthers are trying very hard to get McDonagh from New York and have been the leading team that has called to get the asking price.

According to a Montreal Sports Journalist, as talks have increased around Kane a few teams are looking at the possibility of getting Benoit Pouliot from Buffalo as well.

Teams that have lost out on the Nash sweepstakes are looking at Kane as the next man up. According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, talk between the Buffalo Sabres and teams have intensified over Kane but nothing is imminent until Monday.

So far that is all of the deals done ahead of the trade deadline. There are still some big names out there including Evander Kane, Robin Lehner, Chad Johson, Ian Cole, Ryan McDonagh, Thomas Vanek, Erik Karlsson, and a few others.

The third and fourth deals of the day so far involved Letestu. He was traded from Edmonton to the Nashville Predators for Pontus Aberg then Letestu was immediately flipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Nashville's 2018 fourth-round pick.

The second deal of the day was the Plekanec deal that followed a few hours after the Nash deal. Toronto acquired Plekanec and Kyle Braun from Montreal in exchange for Kerby Rychel, Rinat Valiev, and their 2018 second-round pick.

First was the Nash deal. The Rangers traded him to Boston for their 2018 first round pick, their 2019 seventh-round pick, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, and Ryan Lindgren. New York retained 50% of Nash's salary while Boston retained 50% of Beleskey's. Read about this here!

Four trades happened on February 25th involving Rick Nash, Thomas Plekanec, and Mark Letestu.

The New York Islanders acquired Brandon Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers on February 24th for their 2019 third-round pick.

February 23rd was a blockbuster day that saw Derrick Brassard traded. This trade was extremely confusing and tedious as it was rejected by the NHL four times before it finally worked. This was a three-team trade involving the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Pittsburgh acquired Brassard, Vincent Dunn, and a 2018 third-rounder from Ottawa in exchange for Ian Cole, Filip Gustavsson, and a 2018 first and a 2019 third-rounder.

Vegas retained 40% of Brassard's salary and also got Ryan Reaves and a fourth-rounder from Pittsburgh for the salary retention and Vegas gave Tobias Lindberg to Pittsburgh as well. If that was difficult to wrap your mind around, read more about it here and here!

Another big name and a good role player are traded on February 22nd as we witnessed the first ever between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers also looked to bolster their top six. The Rangers traded Michael Grabner to New Jersey for Igor Rykov and a 2018 second-round pick. The Boston Bruins traded Frank Vatrano to Florida for their 2018 third-round pick. Read about the Grabner trade here and the Vatrano trade here!

February 21st consisted of another day of two trades as the Montreal Canadiens traded Jakub Jerabek to Washington for their 2019 fifth-round pick and the Arizona Coyotes traded Darcy Keumper to L.A. for Scott Wedgewood and Tobias Rieder. Read about the Arizona trade here!

On February 20th, Nick Holden was traded to the Boston Bruins from the New York Rangers in exchange for Rob O'Gara and 2018 third-round pick. Eric Fehr was also traded from Toronto to the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Two trades happened on February 19th as the Washington Capitals acquired Michael Kempney from Chicago for their 2018 third-round pick. The other being the Detriot Red Wings trading Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2019 third-round pick.

Two minor trades happened on February 15th as the St. Louis Blues traded their fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft for Nikita Soshnikov and the Chicago Blackhawks traded Ville Pokka to Ottawa for Chris DiDomencio.

On February 13th, the Ottawa Senators traded Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson to the Los Angeles Kings for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore. Read about this trade here!

Without further ado, let's jump in and get you caught up with the trades that have happened leading up to Monday!

