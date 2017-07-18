Seattle Reign waive midfielder Michaela Hahn

Seattle Reign FC announced on Monday that they have waived midfielder Michaela Hahn.

Hahn spent her collegiate years playing for Florida State University. In her times with the Seminoles, she made the NCAA College Cup every tearm winning the champinoship in 2014.

The midfielder entered the league in 2016. She was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft, having been selected by the Western New York Flash (now known as the North Carolina Courage). She made 13 appearances in her rookie season with the Western New York Flash, starting in eight. Hahn tallied one goal and one assist for the Flash. She was also a part of the team that made it all the way to claim the 2016 NWSL Championship in the final against the Washington Spirit.

Hahn (center) warming up with the Seattle Reign. | Source: TheBold.net

The Reign picked Hahn off waivers in April earlier this year, and she has been with the west coast club ever since.

“Michaela has come in a worked really hard for us,” Seattle Reign head coach and general manager Laura Harvey shared. “We couldn’t get her the game time we wanted to. We had a conversation about what she wants out of her career. She wants to go and play and that’s something I can’t offer her right now. She’s a fantastic player and a great pro. We wish her all the best in the future.”

The Seattle Reign continue their 2017 campaign this weekend on Saturday, July 22. The Reign return to Memorial Stadium to host Special Olympics Night hosted by Microsoft. They will face Sky Blue FC with kickoff scheduled for 10 PM Eastern Time. The game will be streamed on the go90 app and the National Women's Soccer League website.