NWSL Quarterfinals: OL Reign 1-0 Angel City FC: Late Latsko winner sends Seattle side to semifinals

Veronica Latsko scored an 87th-minute goal that propelled OL Reign past Angel City FC 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the NWSL Playoffs at Lumen Field.

With neither side able to convert on the number of chances they each created, it appeared the match would head to penalty kicks until Latsko struck late on.

The former Houston forward timed her run perfectly to meet Phoebe McClernon's pass and head past Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

OL Reign advances to the NWSL semifinals for a fifth consecutive season where they will face the top-seeded San Diego Wave on November 5.

Story of the match

After just four minutes, Claire Emslie scared the OL Reign defense before defender MA Vignola saw her cross scuppered away shortly thereafter.

Jess Fishlock had a look for the hosts in the 13th minute and after seeing Anderson off her line attempted a shot that missed the frame of the goal.

On the half-hour mark, the visitors should have been in front. Scarlett Camberos found Emslie with a diagonal pass and her low cross into the box took a deflection into the path of Sydney Leroux, who was beaten to the ball by Claudia Dickey after trying to get a foot on it.

Leroux then began the next attack for Angel City, intercepting a pass and she found Savannah McCaskill and she passed over the top for the lively Emslie, her low cross with her left foot blocked.

Two minutes into the second half, Megan Rapinoe was played in down the left by Fishlock and after cutting in, she found herself one-on-one with Anderson but failed to test the shot-stopper after firing high.

Megan Rapinoe #15 of OL Reign celebrates a goal by Veronica Latsko #24 during the second half against the Angel City FC at Lumen Field on October 20, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On 52 minutes, Latsko hit the post with her effort and Fishlock saw her rebound beat a diving Anderson but Paige Nielsen was on hand to clear off the line.

Anderson had to be alert to more danger by OL Reign in transition as she got her fingertips on the ball at full dive on a shot by Rapinoe, the hosts continuing to apply pressure to open the second 45 minutes.

Rose Lavelle came on for her first league appearance since September 3 in the 64th minute and five minutes later, Rapinoe's free kick sailed high over the crossbar.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, although Lavelle saw her chance saved by Anderson, it seemed as though the match would be decided in a penalty shootout until Latsko struck three minutes from what turned out to be the end.

McClernon found Latsko with a ball out wide just a couple of feet from the penalty spot and after beating both of her markers, headed past Anderson, who managed to get a hand to it but couldn't keep it out.

Man of the match: Veronica Latsko

While she posed a threat, it was mainly in the second half and not always consistent but that's all forgotten with her moment of brilliance that kept both OL Reign's season and Rapinoe's career going.