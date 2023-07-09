Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Gotham FC host the Portland Thorns at Red Bull Arena as both teams look to keep up recent good form.

NJ/NY are coming off of a goalless draw against Angel City to make it three games unbeaten and sit fifth in the NWSL table. The Gotham have allowed two goals in their last six matches in Harrison.

Portland are second in the league, undefeated against NJ/NY in their last 12 matches and have attempted 285 shots this season with 111 of them on target.

The Thorns were beaten 1-0 last week against Kansas City, a 36th-minute penalty by Michelle Cooper proving to be the difference.

Team news

Gotham FC

Bruninha, Sinead Farrelly, Kelley O'Hara, Kristie Mewis, Ifeoma Onumonu and Lynn Williams are away for the 2023 Women's World Cup with their respective countries.

Imani Dorsey (excused absence), Sabrina Flores (foot), Taylor Smith (thigh) and Tayrn Torres (knee) are all out.

Kristen Edmonds is questionable with a lower leg injury.

New signings Maitane Lopez and Katie Stengel are available for selection.

Portland Thorns

Crystal Dunn, Rocky Rodriguez, Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith and Hina Sugita are all away with their respective countries to play in the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup.

Janine Beckie and Lauren Kozal have knee injuries. Beckie is out for the season while Kozal should return after the World Cup break. Becky Sauerbrunn is sidelined with a heel issue.

Predicted lineups

Gotham FC: Smith; Freeman, Jean, Kreiger, Nighswonger; Martin, Long; Guðmundsdóttir, Zerboni, Ryan; Sheehan

Portland Thorns: Bixby; Kuikka, Hubly, Menges, Klingenberg; Moultrie, Porter, Coffey; Vasconcelos, D'Aquila, Weaver

Ones to watch

McCall Zerboni (Gotham FC)

The match against Angel City was her 211th, tied for second-most in league history with Lauren Barnes and her 200th career regular-season match, showcasing her durabilty.

Jess McDonald is the next closest to Zerboni and Barnes at 192.

Kelli Hubly (Portland Thorns)

Hubly has played 46 matches and 4093 minutes since the beginning of last season in all competitions. North Carolina’s Kaleigh Kurtz has more starts (47) or minutes played (4192) over the last two years in all NWSL competitions.

The Portland defender has featured in 36 consecutive regular-season matches.

Previous meetings

In the corresponding fixture last season, the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Naho Kawasumi opened the scoring for NJ/NY in the 39th minute before a quickfire brace from Smith gave Portland a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

Morgan Weaver doubled the Thorns' lead with a cross-shot eight minutes into the second half, but the Gotham rallied behind goals from Onumonu and a McCall Zerboni header.

The match will be shown live on Paramount Plus with kickoff set for 5:30pm Eastern time.