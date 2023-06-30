Gotham FC 2-1 Chicago Red Stars: Williams, Long on target to help NJ/NY snap skid

Gotham FC ended a four-match winless streak as goals from Lynn Williams and Allie Long gave them a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Red Bull Arena.

Williams, who is headed to her first-ever World Cup, opened the scoring a minute into the second half, lobbing Chicago goalkeeper and US Women's National Team teammate Alyssa Naeher.

After an hour-long rain delay, the Red Stars leveled when Sarah Griffiths fed Ella Stevens and she passed to Cari Roccaro, who made it 1-1.

The Gotham found a winner as Allie Long sent a 25-yard free-kick just under the crossbar that eluded Naeher and sent NJ/NY fifth in the NWSL table while Chicago remain bottom of the league.

Story of the match

Chicago was nearly off the mark in the second minute, a lovely through ball by Tatumn Milazzo finding Stevens, who crossed to Casey Krueger, her shot deflected into the arms of Abby Smith.

The Gotham goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out the effort of Bianca St. Georges, who was played in down the right side.

Three minutes later, Williams sent in what looked like a cross but its movement and direction saw it headed for the top corner if not for a fine save by Naeher.

Chicago was having trouble containing Williams and on 33 minutes, her drive ricocheted off of Kayla Sharples and Naeher eventually turned the shot aside.

Six minutes later, a curving shot to the back post by Williams was kept out by a diving Naeher, who was also able to clear any further danger.

Finally, the star striker put NJ/NY in front as she was unmarked on the left edge of the six-yard box, needed just one touch to turn and lift her shot over Naeher and into the net.

The Gotham celebrate Lynn Williams' goal/Photo: Daniela Porcelli/ISI photos/Getty Images

With threatening weather in the area, play was stopped for an hour as rain and thunder descended on Harrison.

Following the restart, the Red Stars equalized. Good recovery play saw Griffiths slide a pass to Roccaro, who beat Smith to even things up at 1-1.

Chicago equalized through Cari Roccaro/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Substitute Midge Purce came on for her 100th career NWSL appearance and set up the match-winner, receiving the ball and cut inside, where she was brought down.

From the ensuing free-kick, Long struck her shot over the wall, under the crossbar and over Naeher, who may have been fooled by the shot as Long grabbed her first match-winner in seven years.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Milazzo passed to St. Georges on the flank, her cross into the box finding Jill Aguilera, but she fired over the crossbar in what was the last chance of the evening.

Player of the match: Lynn Williams

She made her final appearance before heading off to the World Cup count, scoring the first goal of the match and having several other chances, causing the Chicago defense havoc through the whole of the match.