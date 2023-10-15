Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

For the third consecutive match, Gotham FC can clinch a playoff spot with a win as they host the Kansas City Current at Red Bull Arena on the first-ever "Decision Day" in the NWSL.

Back-to-back losses to Houston at home and on the road to second-place Portland have left NJ/NY still in a position to remain in control of their postseason destiny but anything less than three points would require help.

Kansas City are eliminated from playoff contention but they still showed fighting spirit, defeating Chicago 6-3 last weekend as three goals in each half condemned the Red Stars to the outside looking in.

North Carolina were the last team to score six goals in an NWSL match, doing so twice before Kansas City's outburst.

Team news

Gotham FC

Imani Dorsey (excused absence), Kristie Mewis (lower leg), Kelley O'Hara (lower leg), Abby Smith (lower leg) and Taylor Smith (thigh) are all out.

Taryn Torres and McCall Zerboni are sidelined with season-ending knee injuries.

Kansas City Current

Stine Ballisager and Cece Kizer are both away from the team for excused absences, Gabrielle Robinson will miss out due to COVID protocol.

Vanessa DiBernardo and Morgan Gautrat are out with concussions, Hanna Glas, Sam Mewis, Desiree Scott, and Mallory Weber have knee injuries.

Hailie Mace and Jane Weinbrenner are questionable as both are battling a concussion.

Predicted lineups

Gotham FC: Haught; Nighswonger, Kreiger, Edmonds, Bruninha; Sheehan, López, Ryan; Williams, González, Purce

Kansas City Current: Franch; Rodriguez, Ballisager Pedersen, Ball, Del Fava; Debinha, LaBonta, Loera; Spaanstra, Hamilton, Cooper

Ones to watch

Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

Williams leads the NWSL in regular season shots this year with 77 and with her 46 tackles, she's the first player to have 75+ shots and 40+ tackles in a single regular season since Crystal Dunn in 2018, showing her value and versatility at both ends of the pitch.

Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Debinha (Kansas City Current)

The team leader in goals with nine, the Brazilian scored for the third straight match against Chicago, her longest streak of the season and second time she has tallied in three consecutive games.

Previous meetings

Kansas City are unbeaten in five all-time matchups against the Gotham with three wins and two draws, defeating NJ/NY 2-0 in late April.

In the 57th minute, Debinha charged down the left flank, a pass from Lo'eau Labonta bouncing to her and after getting behind the defense, she beat a diving Abby Smith for her third goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Michelle Cooper drew Smith off her line, crossed towards Cece Kizer and her shot was blocked by a Gotham defender, but Debinha pounced on the rebound to knock it into the open net.

The match will be streamed on Paramount + with kickoff set for 5pm Eastern time.