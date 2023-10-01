Gotham FC vs Houston Dash preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Gotham FC can clinch a playoff spot when they host the Houston Dash at Red Bull Arena.

NY/NJ are coming off of a 2-0 victory over Washington two weeks ago in which Esther Gonzalez scored both goals in a spectacular home debut.

The Gotham sit third in the NWSL table with 30 points from 19 games, level with San Diego but below the Wave on goal difference.

They are also on a club-record seven match unbeaten run and will look to win consecutive matches at home for the first time since August 2017.

Houston are still in the hunt for a postseason berth having taken 23 points from their 19 matches and have only lost twice on the road, second-fewest in the league.

With four wins in five away matches against NY/NJ, the Dash have had more success against them than any other opponent in regular-season play since 2018.

Team news

Gotham FC

Taryn Torres and McCall Zerboni are out for the season as both are suffering from knee injuries.

Imani Dorsey (excused absence), Allie Long (lower leg), Kristie Mewis (lower leg), Abby Smith (thigh) and Taylor Smith (lower leg) are all sidelined.

Star forward Esther Gonzalez, who had an electric debut with a brace against Washington two weeks ago, is questionable with an ankle injury.

Houston Dash

Aliysha Chapman and Devon Kerr have been excused from the team and will miss out tonight.

Joining them on the sidelines are Emily Curran, Ella Dederick and Shea Groom, all with season-ending knee injuries.

Star forward Diana Ordonez will not make the trip after suffering a concussion.

Predicted lineups

Gotham FC: Haught; Nighswonger, Krueger, Lopez, Edmonds; Sheehan, Martin; Williams, Farrelly, Purce; Stengel

Houston Dash: Campbell; Puntigam, Jacobs, Naughton, Dydasco; Sanchez, Viggiano, Andressa, Schmidt; Prince, Alozie

Ones to watch

Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

As mentioned above, Gonzalez scored twice to lead NY/NJ to a 2-0 win over Washington, becoming just the sixth player in NWSL history to score a brace in one of her first two regular-season games.

Maria Sanchez (Houston Dash)

She assisted on Ordonez's goal in Houston's win over Louisville and has been involved in eight of the Dash's 17 goals.

Sanchez will be called on even more in this match with the absence of Ordonez.

Previous meetings

In June, NY/NJ and Houston played to a 1-1 draw as Lynn Williams' penalty kick cancelled out Maria Sanchez's opener.

The Dash struck first in the 36th minute when Michelle Alozie drove a ball across the box that Sanchez redirected past

A penalty was awarded to the Gotham after Williams' shot hit the post and the rebound came out to Mewis, who was hauled down.

Williams stepped up to the spot and scored her first penalty with the club to make it 1-1 less than ten minutes into the second half.

Houston thought they had taken the lead just after the hour mark, but after video review recommended by VAR, it was determined the ball went out of bounds in the build-up play.

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount Plus while overseas viewers can catch all of the action on nwslsoccer.com

Kickoff is set for 6:30pm Eastern time.