NWSL Gameweek 13 recap: Portland, North Carolina dueling at the top; Gotham, Kansas City, OL Reign win

The latest round of fixtures in the NWSL saw victories for the Portland Thorns, North Carolina Courage, Kansas City Current, Gotham FC and OL Reign while the Houston Dash and Angel City FC played to a scoreless draw.

With most of the teams losing players to the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup, this was the last set of games to feature full squads.

Here is a recap of all of the action in another exciting week in the NSWL.

Sophia Smith propelled Portland to the top of the NWSL table with a hat-trick as the Thorns came out on top in a six-goal thriller at Providence Park.

Smith opened the scoring in the 11th minute, thundering a strike from outside the box that left Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury with no chance.

Two minutes later, the Spirit equalized through Ashley Hatch as she slotted home from inside the Portland penalty area.

The Thorns went back in front midway through the first half as Smith grabbed her second and had further chances late in the half to complete her hat-trick and extend the lead.

Just a minute into the second half, Ashley Sanchez hauled Washington level for a second time as she added a goal to her assist on the night.

Smith did get a hat-trick, getting past two defenders and unleashing a fierce shot that put the Thorns in front to stay and Morgan Weaver added a fourth in the 64th minute to complete the scoring.

At Exploria Stadium, Kansas City held off a late Orlando charge to earn their first road win of the season.

Marta had the best chance for the Pride in the fifth minute while Kristen Hamilton came closest for Kansas City, forcing Anna Moorhouse into a tremendous reaction save on 12 minutes.

The deadlock was broken in the 29th minute as Debinha spotted Moorhouse well off of her line and her chip from a long distance found the back of the net.

Just before halftime, the Current doubled their advantage as Cece Kizer received a pass, spun and bundled the ball over the line to make it 2-0.

Hamilton then was then judged to have struck a shot from the penalty area in the 56th minute and Marta stepped up to the spot to send her chip down the middle to cut the lead in half.

The Pride had chances to equalize in the final ten minutes through Ally Watt and Adrianna, but neither could convert as Kansas City hung on.

North Carolina Courage 1, Racing Louisville 0

North Carolina took the top spot in the NWSL table from Portland following their third straight victory, topping Louisville at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Louisville twice came close to opening the scoring, Jaelin Howell forcing a fine save out of Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy and Savannah DeMelo saw her chance closed down.

After both teams had chances in the second half, Tyler Lussi saw her first attempt blocked after receiving a pass in the box, her second try saved but her third shot snuck in to put North Carolina in front.

Two minutes from time, Louisville nearly equalized through Parker Goins, who dragged her shot wide. The defeat snapped their three-match unbeaten run.

San Diego Wave 1, OL Reign 2

At Snapdragon Stadium, Bethany Balcer scored twice to help OL Reign go third, level on points with North Carolina and Washington, but in between the two on goal difference.

In the eighth minute, Balcer took a chipped pass from Quinn and as she ran towards the penalty area, she nodded past San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to open the scoring.

Alex Morgan had the best chance for the Wave in the 38th minute, taking Emily van Egmond's pass in stride, but her left-footed shot was just narrowly wide of the far post.

Two minutes into the second half, San Diego were level. Morgan curled a cross for Jaedyn Shaw, who guided her header to the far post and in.

OL Reign found a winner on 77 minutes, Sofia Huerta finding an unmarked Balcer at the back post and her guided header to the back post proved to be the difference.

San Diego sit fifth on 20 points.

Gotham FC 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Lynn Williams and Allie Long scored for the Gotham, who moved up to fifth in the table as they defeated bottom club Chicago at Red Bull Arena.

After Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who will start for the US Women's National Team at the 2023 Women's World Cup, made a series of good saves, NJ/NY opened the scoring just before halftime.

Williams, one of six Gotham players headed to the World Cup, got on the end of a long through ball and after taking a touch, lifted her effort over Naeher.

Seven minutes into the second half, inclement weather struck the New Jersey area with play being suspended for an hour.

Shortly after the restart, Cari Roccaro hauled Chicago level as she took a slide pass from Sarah Griffiths and fired home to make it 1-1.

NJ/NY wouldn't be denied and a 25-yard free kick by Allie Long beat Naeher with movement on the ball possibly fooling the Red Stars shot-stopper.

Angel City FC 0, Houston Dash 0

Despite creating plenty of chances, neither Angel City or Houston could convert and the points were shared at Banc of California Stadium.

Early on, Sydney Leroux forced a corner kick from shot in the box and fivve minutes later, Diana Ordonez of the Dash nearly scored from the far post, but rolled her effort wide.

There were no more good opportunities in the first half, but on 50 minutes Leroux was denied by Jane Campbell and Houston were down to ten players as Katie Lind was sent off after bringing down Leroux.

Jasmyne Spencer and Alyssa Thompson had quality chances from close range, but the Dash defense held firm.

In the final ten minutes, Ebony Salmon hit the post for Houston and Clarisse Li Bihan did the same for Angel City as the match ended goalless.

Angel City are ninth on 13 points while Houston sit seventh with 18 points.