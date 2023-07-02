Gotham FC vs Angel City FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Gotham FC look to make it back-to-back victories when they host Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena.

NJ/NY edged Chicago 2-1 last Sunday with goals from Lynn Williams and Allie Long giving them their first win in their last five matches, spanning just over a month.

Angel City is on a two-match unbeaten run in NWSL play while a victory over San Diego last Wednesday in the Challenge Cup could see them get out of their group in that competition.

The Los Angeles-based side has not had a three-match unbeaten run in the league this season while the Gotham seek a third win at home in 2023.

Team news

Gotham FC

Imani Dorsey is still out through an excused absence while Kristen Edmonds (lower leg), Sabrina Flores (foot) and Taylor Smith (thigh) remain sidelined.

Bruninha, Sinead Farrelly, Kelley O'Hara, Kristie Mewis, Ifeoma Onumonu and Lynn Williams are all away with their respective countries to compete in the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup.

Angel City FC

Merritt Mathias has a knee injury that will prevent her from making the trip to Harrison while Julie Ertz, Ali Riley and Alyssa Thompson are away for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Ones to watch

Allie Long (Gotham FC)

Her first goal, coming from a free-kick was her first for NJ/NY in almost two years and the 36th of her career. Long also scored from outside of the box for the first time ever.

MA Vignola (Angel City FC)

The second-year side has had four different goal scorers find the back of the net in their last five matches, but Vignola is the only one of the quartet to score multiple times.

Vignola scored in recent defeats, but was also on the scoresheet in Angel City's last win, which was on June 17th against San Diego.

Previous meetings

In the season opener, NJ/NY rallied for a 2-1 victory behind goals from Midge Purce and Williams after Thompson had scored her first-ever NWSL goal in the opening ten minutes.

The road team has won all three matchups in the short head-to-head rivalry.

The match will be televised on the MSG Network in the New York/New Jersey area and Bally Sports West in Los Angeles.

Paramount Plus will also have live streaming coverage with kickoff set for 5:30pm Eastern time.