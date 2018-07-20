Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign FC Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 NWSL (0-0)

Seattle Reign FC injury report: OUT: Elizabeth Addo (right knee strain), Yael Averbuch (illness) QUESTIONABLE: Rumi Utsugi (left calf strain)

Orlando Pride injury report: QUESTIONABLE: Rachel Hill (right groin strain)

The injury report is out.

Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available.

Both teams are currently in playoff position with the last home field advantage spot up for grabs. Seattle Reign FC hold the final home field advantage spot, second in the table (8W-4L-5D) with 29 points. While the Orlando Pride are behind the Reign in the third spot (8W-6L-4D) with 28 points. A win or a tie for the Seattle Reign FC and they hold on to second spot for the time being. Chicago Red Stars (28 points fourth place) and Portland Thorns (26 points fifth place) are on knipping at their heels in the standings making this match even more important.

During the NWSL offseason some players go on loan to play in Australia's W-League. Orlando midfielder Alanna Kennedy and Seattle’s Jess Fishlock, Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, Lauren Barnes and Jodie Taylor all played for Melbourne City FC. They would go on to win the 2018 W-League Championship.

Six players from Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign FC won the W-League in Australia. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This match will be Marta’s return to the lineup after she served a one game suspension for receiving a straight red card in a match against the Houston Dash. Seattle's Steph Catley and Jasmyne Spencer make another return to Orlando where they played last year.

As the USWNT prepares for the 2018 Tournament of Nations both teams will be missing some key players. For Orlando Pride, striker Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will be unavailable. Striker Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Allie Long will be unavailable for the Seattle Reign FC. Unavailable players might return to their club’s roster Sunday, August 5. As of now, Australian and Brazilian internationals will be available for this weekend's matches.

Megan Rapinoe and 3 other players from Seattle and Orlando will be unavailable preparing for the 2018 Tournament of Nations with the USWNT. (Photo: Lindsey Trapnell)

The teams drew in each of the last two matches. The first match on April 28 ended in a 1-1 draw in Orlando. Allie Long and Marta each scored a goal. While the second match on June 3 ended in a scoreless draw in Seattle. Time will tell if this final matchup will produce a winner in this season series.

Last week, Orlando lost to the Houston Dash 3-1 in a midweek matchup. Then traveled to Utah Royals FC winning by a 2-1 final. Seattle beat Utah Royals FC 1-0 at home, then lost to Chicago Red Stars on the road 1-0.

Orlando Pride will play host to the Seattle Reign FC at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida for their final matchup of the season. This is the second time Seattle will travel to Orlando.

National Women's Soccer League Week 17 matchup between the Orlando Pride and Seattle Reign FC. Saturday, July 21 at 3:30 EST