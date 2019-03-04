Sky Blue FC 2019 preseason roster

Sky Blue FC has been a hot topic in the offense following the worst season of any NWSL team ever. Things have not gotten much better in New Jersey except for a few minor changes. So far the changes made have been moving offices closer to player housing, a 40% increase in paid staff, an operations person designed to take some of the pressure off General Manager Tony Novo, and new apartments for the players, but it is unclear if all the players were offered these apartments. While all steps in the right direction, there is still work to be done and unrest among fans. The team saw so many players leaving during land right after last season. On the preseason roster released today, there are 13 returners from last season with everyone else having gone to new clubs and no word on Caroline Casey who is not on the roster.

This first preseason roster includes the 13 returners, 6 draftees from the 2019 NWSL College Draft, and 5 non-roster invitees from their open tryouts, and 4 new players acquired via trade in the offseason. The 13 returners are Kailen Sheridan, Domi Richardson, Erica Skroski, Mandy Freeman, Amandine Pierre-Louis, Madison Tiernan, Sarah Killion, Carli Lloyd, Raquel Rodriguez, Savannah McCaskill, Jen Hoy, McKenzie Meehan, and Imani Dorsey. The college draftees are Kaylan Marckese, Sabrina Flores, Julie James, Paige Monaghan, Kenie Wright, and Kyra Carusa. James and Monaghan were both drafted in the 2019 College Draft, but have already signed with the club. The five non-roster invitees are Grace Bendon, Asako Ideue, Shade Pratt, Gabriela Morais, and Elle Sweeney. The four new players acquired in the offseason are Didi Haracic, Caprice Dydasco, Estelle Johnson, and Nahomi Kawasumi. Haracic, Dydasco, and Johnson were acquired from the Washington Spirit for picks 3 and 29 in this past Draft. Kawasumi was traded from Reign FC in exchange for Shea Groom.

GOALKEEPERS (4): Grace Bendon (NRI), Didi Haracic (NYR), Kaylan Marckese (CDP), Kailen Sheridan (NYR)

DEFENDERS (8): Caprice Dydasco, Sabrina Flores (CDP), Mandy Freeman, Asako Ideue (NRI), Estelle Johnson, Amandine Pierre-Louis, Domi Richardson, Erica Skroski

MIDFIELDERS (10): Imani Dorsey, Julie James, Sarah Killion, Carli Lloyd (NYR), Paige Monaghan, Gabriela Morais (NRI), Shade Pratt (NRI), Raquel Rodriguez, Madison Tiernan, Kenie Wright (CDP)

FORWARDS (6): Kyra Carusa (CDP), Nahomi Kawasumi, Jen Hoy, Savannah McCaskill, McKenzie Meehan, Elle Sweeney (NRI)

Key: CDP - 2019 NWSL College Draft pick: NRI - Non-Roster Invitee: NYR - Not Yet Reported to Camp