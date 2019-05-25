USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream Score in International Friendly (0-0)
Follow the USWNT vs Mexico WNT stream, score, and result of an international friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff for USWNT vs Mexico is at 11:30 AM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA
Full auto refresh in 60
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries, replacements and starting lineups become available. Then join me Sunday afternoon for live game updates.
The USWNT will travel to London, England for pre-tournament camp preparations. After they will travel to France for their first 2019 World Cup match June 11 against Thailand. USWNT will face Chile on June 16 and finishing Group F play against Sweden June 20.
Mexico Women’s National Team are coming off two matches against Women’s World Cup bound squads. On May 18, Mexico traveled to Toronto, Canada for a match against Canada WNT where they were shut out by a 3-0 scoreline. Four days later, Mexico took on New Zealand in a closed door match In New York City. 19 year old Lizbeth Ovalle scored late but was not enough as New Zealand took the match 2-1. This Mexico side is comprised of younger inexperienced players as many of the regular players decided to skip this series of matches to stay with their club teams. Only defender Arianna Romero from the Houston Dash of the chose to report to camp.
The USWNT send off series tour began on May 16 in Santa Clara, California with a 3-0 win against South Africa. Sam Mewis collected a brace and Carli Lloyd added one late. The tour continued with a 5-0 win in St. Louis, Missouri against New Zealand. This time Lloyd scored a brace while Mewis would score one late. Heath and Rose Lavelle contributed scoring first half goals. Defender Ali Krieger came on as a substitute in the second half for her 100th USWNT appearance.
The last time USWNT and Mexico played was during the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship where the US won by a 6-0 scoreline in group play. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe lead the scoring with a brace each while Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath each added a goal of their own. The USWNT would go on to win the tournament while Mexico failed to reach the knockout stage and would not qualify for the Women’s World Cup.
This will be the last tune-up match for the USWNT before departing for France and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The match will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA Live coverage of a friendly match between the United States Women’s National Team vs. Mexico. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host. From now until kickoff on Sunday, May 26 at 11:30 AM EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back a kickoff for LIVE updates.