USWNT Co=Captain Megan Rapinoe (15) battles against Kenti Robles (2) during last year's CONCACAF Women's Championship (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream Score in International Friendly (0-0)

Follow the USWNT vs Mexico WNT stream, score, and result of an international friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff for USWNT vs Mexico is at 11:30 AM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA